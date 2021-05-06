Police ask for help in search for woman missing for more than a week

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police asked for the public’s help Thursday in the search for a Central Texas woman who’s been missing for more than a week.

Family members reported Cynthia Louise Bratt, 20, missing on Thursday and told police they haven’t heard from her since April 26.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Killeen police at (254) 501-8800.

