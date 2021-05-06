Advertisement

Police ask for help in search for woman missing for more than a week

Cynthia Louise Bratt, 20, has been missing for more than a week.
Cynthia Louise Bratt, 20, has been missing for more than a week.
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police asked for the public’s help Thursday in the search for a Central Texas woman who’s been missing for more than a week.

Family members reported Cynthia Louise Bratt, 20, missing on Thursday and told police they haven’t heard from her since April 26.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Killeen police at (254) 501-8800.

