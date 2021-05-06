Pool owners still dealing with damage from winter storm

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Three months after the winter storm and local pool companies are still making repairs to equipment damaged when pipes froze during the power outages.

“The ones that had the issues were when the power went out because if the water’s not circulating its going to freeze up,” Paul Ramirez, Senior Vice President of Ramirez Swimming Pools said.

“Pipes were bursting, pumps were breaking, heaters were breaking,” Mikael Rem, President of Moonlight Pool and Spa added.

"Pipes were bursting, pumps were breaking, heaters were breaking,” Mikael Rem, President of Moonlight Pool and Spa said. (Credit: Paul Ramirez)

“People are paying one hundred dollars in repairs all the way up to $15,000 to $20,000 worth of equipment,” Rem said.

“The pumps that were damaged in the freeze, some of them have small leaks that are inside where you can barely see cracks and have split the housing open. Some of them the lids actually came off and you can see where its cracked all the way down inside,” Rem explained while accessing about a dozen damaged pumps.

“Pipes were bursting, pumps were breaking, heaters were breaking,” Mikael Rem, President of Moonlight Pool and Spa said. (Paul Ramirez)

The problem wasn’t just in Central Texas either, the outages hit homes across the state causing demand on repair parts to skyrocket.

“Instead of being able to buy one heater and get it in two days I have to buy eight of them now and hope to get them in four to eight weeks,” Rem said.

He says outside of the winter storm, it was already proving to be a busy time for the industry as interest in pools went up during the pandemic.

“In the beginning we were worried that we might lose the company to COVID but the pools were lucky enough that its something people are still wanting more of,” Rem explained.

“Since COVID happened last year we probably doubled production because people aren’t taking vacations, they’re staying home and feel safe in their own backyards,” Rem said “I hear a lot of people say they had European cruises planned and they cancelled that and are using the money to get a pool instead.”

He says the increase could also be playing a factor in the shortage of chlorine.

So far Ramirez Pools and Moonlight Pool and Spa say they haven’t had a hard time getting chlorine but advise customers not to bulk up on it.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.