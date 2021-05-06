Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card for May 6, 2021

Eggs and a refrigerator that were too warm and an ice machine that was too dirty caught the eye...
Eggs and a refrigerator that were too warm and an ice machine that was too dirty caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.(KWTX)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(KWTX) – The McDonald’s at 4503 north Interstate 35 in Lacy Lakeview got an 81 on a recent inspection.

According to the health department worker, the eggs were too warm and so was the fridge.

The ice machine was dirty and the storage unit for ice cream topping was, too.

The inspector also found some degreaser stored on top of the grill, and one worker was caught without the required hair restraint.

Oh, and a worker was caught not wearing a hair restraint.

The restaurant passed a re-inspection.

The Subway at 600 North Loop 340 in Bellmead got a 95 on a recent inspection.

The report said one of the sinks was leaking.

The floors were dirty, and the first aid kit was nearly empty.

The restaurant passed a re-inspection.

I Love Sushi at 1103 West Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen got a 95 on a recent inspection after a health department worker found mouse droppings on the shelf in sushi area.

This week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Geechie’s at 2904 East Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.

If you are looking for a path to your ancestors’ homeland, or you want to expand your palate this is the place.

There is a fusion of west and central African cooking with good ole southern cuisine.

What’s on the menu? Dry-rub chicken thighs, butter rice, collard greens, candied yams, and peach cobbler.

And on Mother’s Day, the dining room will reopen to guests after the pandemic forced the restaurant to limit service to curbside pickup.

WACO-MCLENNAN COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

BELL COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

