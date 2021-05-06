State halts weekly vaccine allocations as supply exceeds demand, will fill orders instead

(KWTX) - The state is halting weekly allocations of COVID-19 vaccine to providers as supply exceeds demand instead will fill vaccine orders as they come in and will ship doses from the Department of State Health Services Pharmacy or will place orders daily with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officials said Thursday.

“This is a big step in vaccine distribution,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services.

“The ability to ship vaccine to pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and other providers as they need it will go a long way to making sure it is available when and where Texans want to be vaccinated.”

The state is also opening a call center to connect businesses, organizations, and homebound seniors with mobile vaccination teams, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.

The call center begins operations at 8 a.m. Friday.

Businesses and civic organizations with 10 or more employees, members or visitors who are willing to be vaccinated may call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 3 to schedule a visit from a state mobile vaccine team.

Homebound seniors may call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their homes.

“Vaccines are the most effective tool in Texas’ fight against COVID-19, and we are committed to making COVID-19 vaccines even more widely available to Texans across the state,” Abbott said, adding, “Here in Texas, COVID-19 vaccines will always be strongly encouraged and always voluntary.”

Reports over the weekend indicated that more than 600,000 Texas residents still had not gotten a second dose 43 or more days after receiving the first even though the vaccine is much more widely available, and some providers are now providing vaccination on a walk-in basis.

The White House COVID-19 response team rolled out a new vaccination initiative this week.

Text a zip code to GetVax (438829), or in Spanish to Vacuna (822862), and the response will list three nearby locations with vaccines in stock.

The Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler allows residents to sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

About 11.3 million or just more than 50% of Texas residents 16 and older have received a first dose of vaccine while about 8.2 million or 36.7% are fully vaccinated.

Central Texas trails the state.

As of Thursday, almost 263,000 or 35.2% of the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is tracking had received one dose and almost 195,000, or 26.1%, were fully vaccinated.

Just more than 83,500 or 30.6% of Bell County residents 16 and older had received one dose Thursday and just more than 59,000 or 21.6% were fully vaccinated.

Nearly 83,500 or 41.8% of McLennan County residents 16 and older had received one dose Thursday and just more than 63,000 or 31.8% were fully vaccinated.

Data Thursday from the state vaccination dashboard showed 40.9% of residents 16 and older in Bosque County have received a first dose and 33.9% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County, 28.5% have received one dose and 17.6% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County 35.7% have received one dose and 24.2% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 30.9% have received one dose and 21.2% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 44.6% have received one dose and 37.5% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 35.9% have received one dose and 28.8% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 35.8% have received one dose and 26.8% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 35.4% have received one dose and 28.8% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 31.2% have received one dose and 24.4% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County, 37.8% have received one dose and 30.7% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 38.4% have received one dose and 32.1% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County, 41.1% have received one dose and 32.8% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 38.9% have received one dose and 30.6% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 30.8% have received one dose and 21.3% are fully vaccinated.

The Waco-McLennan County Health will offer Moderna vaccinations starting Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday in May at the Waco Convention Center. The clinic is open to residents 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments may be made online, or by calling (254) 750-1890. The Moderna vaccine will also be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays through May at the Convention Center. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Walgreens pharmacies in Central Texas are now offering same day COVID-19 vaccine appointments to residents 16 and older. Appointments may be made online or by calling a Walgreens phone scheduler at 1-800-Walgreens.

The City of Nolanville will host a free no-appointment-needed Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays at Bell County Fire & Rescue at 84 North Main St. throughout May.

NEW CASES, ADDITIONAL DEATHS

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Central Texas since the start of the pandemic rose to 78,350 Thursday, an increase of 68.

Ten area counties reported no additional confirmed cases Thursday.

Four more Central Texas residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

COVID-19 has claimed as many as 1,673 lives in Central Texas, but according to Department of State Health Services data Thursday, the regional death toll was 1,651 including 419 Bell County residents, 13 fewer than the local count of 432; 33 Bosque County residents; 86 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 50 Freestone County residents; 27 Hamilton County residents; 108 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 43 Leon County residents; 76 Limestone County residents; 470 McLennan County residents, 15 more than the local count of 455; 48 Milam County residents, one more than the local count of 47; 21 Mills County residents; 141 Navarro County residents, nine fewer than the local count of 150; 42 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

DSHS reported 57 more deaths from the virus Thursday, increasing the state’s death toll to 49,474.

DSHS also reported another 1,707 confirmed cases of the virus, 1,408 of them new.

At least 60,484 cases were active Thursday, 2,759,083 residents have recovered, and 2,565 were hospitalized, down from 2,588 on Wednesday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 39 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday, accounting for about 4% all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

At least 18 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 4% of all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate was 4.68 Thursday, down from 4.86% Wednesday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District reported two more deaths from the virus Thursday, a Killeen man in his 50s and a Bell County woman in her 60s, raising the virus’ toll in the county to 432.

The health district reported 26 more confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, increasing the county’s total to 22,356.

At least 222 cases were active Thursday and 21,702 residents have recovered.

State data, which include Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 22,436 total cases, an increase of 10, and 419 deaths, an increase of two.

Killeen Utility Collections will resume disconnections on May 15 for delinquent water accounts.

Customers whose payments aren’t up to date must go to the Utility Collections Office at 210 West Avenue C by May 14 to make full payment or set up a payment plan.

Payments may be made in person, by phone at (254) 220-4183, by mail and online.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Thursday showed three active cases and a total of 369 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Thursday showed no active cases and a total of 42 since March 2020, 30 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed 10 cases involving students and five cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,774 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, including 896 involving students and 878 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD continues to offer free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed one active case Thursday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed five cases across four campuses.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 31 additional cases of the virus Thursday, increasing the county’s total to 27,121.

At least 185 cases were active Thursday, 26,483 residents have recovered, and 13 were hospitalized, four of them on ventilators.

The virus has claimed 455 lives in the county, according to local data.

State data showed 470 deaths.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on May 27 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 40 active cases Thursday, 36 involving students, two involving staff, one involving a faculty member and one involving a contractor. Active cases during the spring semester peaked at 449 on March 4. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,979cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 14 tests have come back positive. In-person commencement ceremonies for almost 3,650 2020 and 2021 graduates started Thursday and continue through Saturday at McLane Stadium. The last time a Baylor commencement was held outdoors was on May 27, 1955 at what was then Baylor Stadium on Valley Mills Drive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff. The university will not require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall, but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Thursday showed no active cases, and a cumulative total of 364 cases, 282 of them involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Thursday showed no active cases and 289 total cases involving students, 300 involving staff and 18 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed six cases across four campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed one active case Thursday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Thursday.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed four cases Thursday across three campuses.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,977 confirmed and 273 probable cases Thursday.

At least 7,063 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed 86 lives in the county, according to state data.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed five cases across two campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed four cases across three campuses Thursday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported one case involving an inmate and four involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 65 inmates were restricted and two were isolated; one case involving an employee at the Hilltop Unit; seven cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where five inmates were isolated; no active cases at the Mountain View Unit; one case involving an inmate at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 98 inmates were restricted and one inmate was isolated, and three cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 72 inmates were restricted and four were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,888 confirmed and 195 probable cases Thursday.

State data showed at least 2,069 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported no cases at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,139 confirmed and 635 probable cases Thursday.

At least 2,653 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 76 residents, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,462 confirmed and 2,329 probable cases Thursday.

Of the total, at least 5,587 patients have recovered.

State data showed 141 deaths.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,359 confirmed and 307 probable cases of the virus Thursday. Of the total, 1,620 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,091 confirmed and 804 probable cases Thursday. At least 1,794 patients have recovered and 50 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported two cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 713 confirmed and 58 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 741 patients have recovered and 27 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Thursday had 3,784 confirmed cases and 705 probable cases. At least 4,340 patients have recovered, and 108 residents have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Thursday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Thursday showed two cases across two campuses.

Lampasas County had 1,843 confirmed and 335 probable cases Thursday. At least 2,118 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,272 confirmed and 357 probable cases Thursday. At least 1,568 patients have recovered, and 43 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,441 confirmed and 1,089 probable cases Thursday. At least 2,519 patients have recovered and 48 have died. Nine cases were active Thursday. Four residents were hospitalized.

Mills County had 594 confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 632 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,703 confirmed cases Thursday and 419 probable cases. At least 2,044 patients have recovered and 41 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 527 confirmed cases Thursday and 256 probable cases. At least 763 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit.

