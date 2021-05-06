Summer camp programs filling up quickly in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As many summer camps were canceled last year because of the pandemic, some summer camps here in Central Texas are filling up quickly.

Some of Cameron Park Zoo’s summer camps sold out within 14 hours this year. Connie Kassner, education curator at the zoo, said last year, the camps were sold out when they were canceled, so there was a lot of interest this year.

Kassner said the zoo offers several camps for kids in kindergarten through 6th grade, and then a Zoo Tales camp for kids ages three to five. All of those sessions are sold out this year.

Typically, Kassner said the zoo also offers a keeper shadowing camp for older kids, but it isn’t being offered this year because of COVID restrictions around certain animals. Instead, the zoo created the Explore Waco camp, which takes campers on different adventures around the city. There are still several spots for that camp.

Kassner said she was surprised by how quickly the zoo camps sold out this year, but she said after last year, many people seem to be ready to get their kids into an activity.

“I know that kids are tired of being cooped up, they’re tired of doing virtual programs,” Kassner said. ‘So they want to get out, they want to explore, they want to move.”

The Cameron Park Zoo programs are not the only programs filling up quickly. In Temple, the full day camps that the parks and recreation department offers are sold out as well.

Belinda Garcia, program director for Temple Parks and Recreation, said that last year, camps were offered at 25 percent capacity, but even then, camps weren’t full. Garcia said she’s excited to see the camps open up more this year.

“We definitely missed the kids a lot, so to get to see some of the kiddos that we missed last summer is exciting,” Garcia said. “Parents have been so excited on the phone.”

Both camps will be following protocols to help with COVID-19 safety, including wearing masks when required and following social distancing guidelines.

