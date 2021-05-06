Sunny to end the week with humidity & some rain for the weekend

Another beautiful day in the books - we were a few degrees warmer but with low humidity and light winds, it’s been a lovely day. Some changes arrive tomorrow with the return of southerly winds. This wind shift will bring back the humidity while also helping warm our temperatures a little further into the 80s and low 90s this weekend. These are only minor changes and we still expect to see a lot of sunshine tomorrow. Mother’s Day weekend brings even more changes...

Both Saturday and Sunday will be windy days with south winds coming in about 20-3mph on Saturday & 15-25mph on Sunday. The winds pull in more moisture so we have an increase in cloud cover for the weekend, especially overnight and for our mornings. Afternoons will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s both days. We will have to watch for a chance of storms in the afternoon/evening on Mother’s Day as we track an approaching cold front from the north. The best chance for rain Sunday does look to be east of I-35 at this time.

Next week we see a wetter weather pattern come for our area. It’s all going to depend on if that cold front stalls out and keeps rain chances around for a few days. Computer models are trending and now suggesting the front will likely stall and sits over Texas early next week. If that front can continue to push to the south, well, we could see a drier end to next week. There are two very distinct scenarios in the models and we will continue to monitor conditions and trends to see which we think will win out.

