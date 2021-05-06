Texas heartbeat act, banning abortions at 6 weeks, could soon become law

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The so-called “Texas Heartbeat Act,” which could ban abortions in the state at six weeks, cleared the House Thursday and, following procedural steps in the Senate, could soon be headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

Central Texas lawmaker Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville, was the lead sponsor of the bill in the House.

“A physician must check for a heartbeat, and once that heartbeat is detected, that life is protected,” Slawson said Wednesday on the House Floor, adding that heartbeats can be detected within six to 12 weeks.

State Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, challenged Slawson on that timeline.

“There is not actually a developing heart; there are no chambers; there’s no blood pumping going on at that time,” Howard said, pointing to research from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

“I don’t know that I agree with that,” Slawson responded.

Abortion rights advocates said, if enacted, the bill would amount to an almost complete ban on abortions in the state.

“That is extreme; most Texans don’t know they’re pregnant at six weeks,” Caroline Duble, the political director of AVOW Texas, told KWTX.

The bill would also permit virtually anyone — even those without connection to a woman or a provider — to sue abortion providers and others in civil court for violations.

Drucilla Tigner, the reproductive rights political strategist at the ACLU of Texas, told KWTX that the bill would include “anyone who aides or abets an abortion,” including those who drove someone to a clinic or “even if you give someone money or advice or counseling.”

She said that the bill could contribute to frivolous lawsuits.

A group of about 400 Texas lawyers agreed and sent an open letter to the Legislature saying that they were “deeply concerned” with the “exceptionally broad” bill.

“The bill will increase lawsuits that happen, but the point is to deter these kinds of abortions from happening,” Rebecca Parma, a legislative associate at Texas Right to Life, told KWTX.

On Wednesday, the House adopted two amendments to the bill, which came over from the Senate.

One amendment would prevent those who impregnated someone through rape or incest from filing a lawsuit against a provider.

The other would clarify that lawsuits could only center around violations of this particular bill — not violations of Texas’ broader abortion laws, as the bill was originally written.

The piece of legislation will soon head over to the Senate, which is expected to green light the amendments.

If it does, the bill will head to Gov. Abbott’s desk.

Abortion rights advocates said that the bill will almost certainly land in the courts if Gov. Abbott signs it into law.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.