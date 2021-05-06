Advertisement

Walt Disney World to end temperature checks for staff, guests

By CNN Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - Walt Disney World Resort is making a slight change to its COVID-19 guidelines.

Disney announced on Wednesday it is ending temperature checks for staff and guests at its Orlando parks.

Disney said it came to the decision following the advice of the CDC and local health officials.

The on-site temperature screenings for cast members will end on May 8 and on May 16 for guests.

Disney still requires park reservations to limit capacity, and face coverings must be worn in the parks.

Universal Orlando Resort also announced it is ending temperature checks at their parks. The parks’ social distancing requirements have also been adjusted from 6 feet to 3 feet.

