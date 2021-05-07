Advertisement

Bakery gives out cookies with image of man who burglarized its shop

Owner invites community to ‘take a bite out of thief’
A bakery in Wisconsin invited the community to come “take a bite out of the thief" who...
A bakery in Wisconsin invited the community to come “take a bite out of the thief" who allegedly broke into its shop.(Canfora Bakery)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KWTX) - The owner of a bakery burglarized last month decided to get back at the alleged burglar by decorating cookies with his image - and it even invited the community to come “take a bite out of the thief.”

Canfora Bakery gave out the cookies on Sunday, May 2nd.

“The bakery was robbed of cash and equipment on Monday, April 19th. So, we made delicious sugar cookies with his image on them!” the bakery said in a Facebook post.

“We invite the Bay View community to come on in and take a bite out of the thief while supplies last - one per family.”

Milwaukee Police shared surveillance images of the suspect.
Milwaukee Police shared surveillance images of the suspect.(MPD)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers who responded to a report of a traffic crash Thursday morning found the driver of the...
Local officers respond to report of traffic crash, find driver dead of a gunshot wound
Christopher James DeLeon, 18, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday.
Central Texas teen charged with murder in shooting that left another teenager dead
A woman died and several other people were injured early Thursday when a car slammed into a...
Car strikes crowd outside restaurant in Texas suburb; one dead, others injured
The search resumed at daybreak Friday.
Lake Waco park closed as authorities search for missing man
Cynthia Louise Bratt, 20, has been missing for more than a week.
Police ask for help in search for woman missing for more than a week

Latest News

Robert Pearson, 76, was declared dead on May 3 after he was found unresponsive in his...
Death investigation policy revised after Central Texas shoeshine man declared dead twice
Megan Alexis Sanderson, 16, has dyed her hair blue, police say.
Police ask for help in search for another missing Central Texas teenager
The search resumed at daybreak Friday.
Lake Waco park closed as authorities search for missing man
High school student Carla Walker, 17, was killed in 1974.
Elderly suspect in 1974 rape and murder of Texas teenager won’t face death penalty