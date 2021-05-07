Bakery gives out cookies with image of man who burglarized its shop

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KWTX) - The owner of a bakery burglarized last month decided to get back at the alleged burglar by decorating cookies with his image - and it even invited the community to come “take a bite out of the thief.”

Canfora Bakery gave out the cookies on Sunday, May 2nd.

“The bakery was robbed of cash and equipment on Monday, April 19th. So, we made delicious sugar cookies with his image on them!” the bakery said in a Facebook post.

“We invite the Bay View community to come on in and take a bite out of the thief while supplies last - one per family.”

Milwaukee Police shared surveillance images of the suspect. (MPD)

