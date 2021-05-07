Body found in search for man thrown from personal watercraft on Lake Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A body was recovered late Friday afternoon in the search for a man thrown from a personal watercraft on Lake Waco.

A game warden confirmed the body matches the description of the man, whose name was not immediately released.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all of the friends and family of the 23-year-old male victim that was believed to have been located,” Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said in an email.

The man was riding with a woman Thursday night on a Jet Ski when both were thrown from the watercraft.

The woman was rescued by the occupants of a passing boat, but the man could not be located, police said.

He was not wearing a lifejacket, police said.

The search was concentrated near Twin Bridges Park.

The woman who was rescued returned to the lake Friday to help crews narrow the search area.

Divers arrived Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.