Advertisement

Body found in search for man thrown from personal watercraft on Lake Waco

The search resumed at daybreak Friday.
The search resumed at daybreak Friday.(Hannah Hall)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A body was recovered late Friday afternoon in the search for a man thrown from a personal watercraft on Lake Waco.

A game warden confirmed the body matches the description of the man, whose name was not immediately released.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all of the friends and family of the 23-year-old male victim that was believed to have been located,” Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said in an email.

The man was riding with a woman Thursday night on a Jet Ski when both were thrown from the watercraft.

The woman was rescued by the occupants of a passing boat, but the man could not be located, police said.

He was not wearing a lifejacket, police said.

The search was concentrated near Twin Bridges Park.

The woman who was rescued returned to the lake Friday to help crews narrow the search area.

Divers arrived Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers who responded to a report of a traffic crash Thursday morning found the driver of the...
Local officers respond to report of traffic crash, find driver dead of a gunshot wound
Christopher James DeLeon, 18, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday.
Central Texas teen charged with murder in shooting that left another teenager dead
A woman died and several other people were injured early Thursday when a car slammed into a...
Car strikes crowd outside restaurant in Texas suburb; one dead, others injured
Cynthia Louise Bratt, 20, has been missing for more than a week.
Police ask for help in search for woman missing for more than a week

Latest News

Reginald Brown, 17, was held Friday afternoon in the Bell County Jail charged with aggravated...
Two teenagers arrested after shooting that sent another teen to a local hospital
The huge 6 foot hail stone fell in Hondo, Texas during a storm last month.
Huge hailstone that fell in Texas could be one for the record books
Children's soccer program coming to Central Texas
Children’s soccer program coming to Central Texas
H-E-B delivered flower bouquets to thousands of military spouses across the state of Texas on...
H-E-B delivers flowers to thousands of military spouses across Texas