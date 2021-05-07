Advertisement

Central Texas baseball team ends 32-year playoff drought

La Vega Baseball
La Vega Baseball(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The La Vega High School baseball team is back in the playoffs for the first time since 1989.

That’s 32 years.

The Pirates knew they had a special group this year, and set the goal of making it to the postseason. Although they say the work doesn’t stop there.

La Vega will play Rusk Friday at 4:30p.m. at Buffalo High School.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers who responded to a report of a traffic crash Thursday morning found the driver of the...
Local officers respond to report of traffic crash, find driver dead of a gunshot wound
Christopher James DeLeon, 18, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday.
Central Texas teen charged with murder in shooting that left another teenager dead
Justin Seeger, 45, was in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday morning.
Central Texas man snared in online teen sex sting faces list of charges
File Photo
Texas Senate approves permit-less carry of a handgun in Texas
A local elementary school student ended up in the emergency room Tuesday after a rattlesnake...
Rattlesnake bites child on foot on playground of local elementary school

Latest News

Kiyleyah Parr
La Vega freshman shows her toughness on and off the track
Kiyleyah Parr
La Vega freshman shows her toughness on and off the track
Interim Baylor Men's Tennis Coach Michael Woodson
Baylor promotes Woodson to head men’s tennis coach
Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades and Baylor University President Linda Livingstone...
‘He asked if he could pray over me’ and I knew ‘this was the right place,’ Nicki Collen says about Scott Drew