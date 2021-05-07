Central Texas baseball team ends 32-year playoff drought

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The La Vega High School baseball team is back in the playoffs for the first time since 1989.

That’s 32 years.

The Pirates knew they had a special group this year, and set the goal of making it to the postseason. Although they say the work doesn’t stop there.

La Vega will play Rusk Friday at 4:30p.m. at Buffalo High School.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.