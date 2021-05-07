Advertisement

Chamber of Commerce seeks end to extra $300 weekly US jobless benefits

By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is calling for Washington to immediately stop paying out-of-work Americans an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits, saying the boost in government aid is giving some recipients less incentive to look for work.

The business group said Friday that the supplemental unemployment benefit, part of the Biden administration’s efforts to support the pandemic-ravaged economy, results in about one in four recipients taking home more in unemployment pay than they earned when they were working.

The statement follows the release of surprisingly weak jobs data for April. On Friday, the Labor Department said U.S. employers added just 266,000 jobs last month, a big drop from March and well below the nearly 1 million jobs economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

“The disappointing jobs report makes it clear that paying people not to work is dampening what should be a stronger jobs market,” said Neil Bradley, the Chamber’s executive vice president and chief policy officer. “We need a comprehensive approach to dealing with our workforce issues and the very real threat unfilled positions poses to our economic recovery from the pandemic.”

U.S. companies have added jobs for four straight months, but some employers complain that they can’t find workers, despite an elevated unemployment rate.

As more people have begun looking for work, more are being counted among the jobless: The unemployment rate ticked up in April to 6.1% from 6% in March.

While some low-income workers may be reluctant to look for work because they are receiving a federal boost in aid, on top of state benefits, other factors may be keeping some Americans from returning to work, including fear of contracting the coronavirus or because they need to care for children who haven’t returned to school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers who responded to a report of a traffic crash Thursday morning found the driver of the...
Local officers respond to report of traffic crash, find driver dead of a gunshot wound
Christopher James DeLeon, 18, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday.
Central Texas teen charged with murder in shooting that left another teenager dead
The search resumed at daybreak Friday.
Lake Waco park closed as authorities search for missing man
A woman died and several other people were injured early Thursday when a car slammed into a...
Car strikes crowd outside restaurant in Texas suburb; one dead, others injured
Cynthia Louise Bratt, 20, has been missing for more than a week.
Police ask for help in search for woman missing for more than a week

Latest News

State Rep. Sheryl Cole, D- Austin, clasps hands with Susan Gezana, as Cole entered the House...
Texas GOP’s voting restriction bill passes House
The restaurant chain wants to hire 20,000 people to fill positions at its restaurants across...
KFC plans to hire 20,000 workers
Children's soccer program coming to Central Texas
Children’s soccer program coming to Central Texas
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the...
Justice Department rule would aim to crack down on ‘ghost guns’