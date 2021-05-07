Children’s soccer program coming to Central Texas
WACO, Texas (CBS AUSTIN) - Are you looking for something your kids can do this summer? A soccer program for children ages three through eight is coming to Central Texas.
Soccer Shots, an engaging curriculum-based children’s soccer program, is coming to Central Texas, serving the Waco, Killeen and Temple areas.
Soccer Shots is aimed at positively impacting children’s lives. The program has an expert-approved curriculum that aligns with early childhood education standards.
The weekly sessions teach children soccer fundamentals and character-building skills, in addition to fun games, goal scoring and scrimmage.
“Soccer Shots is an excellent way to get all that bottled-COVID energy out,” said Kashif Ali, Owner and Executive Director of Soccer Shots Central Texas. “This is a great program that combines character development and soccer for younger children.”
Sign up for the year-round program here.
