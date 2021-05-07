Advertisement

Children’s soccer program coming to Central Texas

Children's soccer program coming to Central Texas
By CBS Austin Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (CBS AUSTIN) - Are you looking for something your kids can do this summer? A soccer program for children ages three through eight is coming to Central Texas.

Soccer Shots, an engaging curriculum-based children’s soccer program, is coming to Central Texas, serving the Waco, Killeen and Temple areas.

Soccer Shots is aimed at positively impacting children’s lives. The program has an expert-approved curriculum that aligns with early childhood education standards.

The weekly sessions teach children soccer fundamentals and character-building skills, in addition to fun games, goal scoring and scrimmage.

“Soccer Shots is an excellent way to get all that bottled-COVID energy out,” said Kashif Ali, Owner and Executive Director of Soccer Shots Central Texas. “This is a great program that combines character development and soccer for younger children.”

Sign up for the year-round program here.

