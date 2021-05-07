Advertisement

Elderly suspect in 1974 rape and murder of Texas teenager won’t face death penalty

High school student Carla Walker, 17, was killed in 1974.
High school student Carla Walker, 17, was killed in 1974.(Police photo)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Tarrant County prosecutors in Texas say they won’t seek the death penalty for a 78-year-old man arrested last year and accused of the 1974 abduction and slaying of a teenage girl.

The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said it filed documents Thursday seeking life imprisonment without parole for Glen McCurley.

He was arrested in September 2020 on a capital murder warrant in the slaying of 17-year-old Carla Walker.

Police had said the Fort Worth high school student was in a car with her boyfriend when a man pistol-whipped the boy and grabbed her.

Walker’s body was found three days later.

Glen McCurley was arrested in September 2020.
Glen McCurley was arrested in September 2020.(Jail photo)

Investigators say McCurley had been under suspicion since the crime occurred, but only now has DNA technology advanced to the point that police could link the married father of two children definitively to the slaying.

McCurley remains in the Tarrant County Jail where he’s held in lieu of $500,000 bond, according to online records.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Officers who responded to a report of a traffic crash Thursday morning found the driver of the...
Local officers respond to report of traffic crash, find driver dead of a gunshot wound
Christopher James DeLeon, 18, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday.
Central Texas teen charged with murder in shooting that left another teenager dead
A woman died and several other people were injured early Thursday when a car slammed into a...
Car strikes crowd outside restaurant in Texas suburb; one dead, others injured
The search resumed at daybreak Friday.
Lake Waco park closed as authorities search for missing man
Cynthia Louise Bratt, 20, has been missing for more than a week.
Police ask for help in search for woman missing for more than a week

Latest News

The search resumed at daybreak Friday.
Lake Waco park closed as authorities search for missing man
As opposition to Texas Republicans’ proposed voting restrictions continues to intensify, state...
Texas GOP’s voting restrictions bill could be rewritten behind closed doors after key House vote
A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped...
Police: 29 people recovered from semitruck in Texas
Lauren Westbrook introducing restaurant report card
Restaurant Report Card: 5.6.21