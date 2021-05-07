Elderly suspect in 1974 rape and murder of Texas teenager won’t face death penalty

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Tarrant County prosecutors in Texas say they won’t seek the death penalty for a 78-year-old man arrested last year and accused of the 1974 abduction and slaying of a teenage girl.

The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said it filed documents Thursday seeking life imprisonment without parole for Glen McCurley.

He was arrested in September 2020 on a capital murder warrant in the slaying of 17-year-old Carla Walker.

Police had said the Fort Worth high school student was in a car with her boyfriend when a man pistol-whipped the boy and grabbed her.

Walker’s body was found three days later.

Glen McCurley was arrested in September 2020. (Jail photo)

Investigators say McCurley had been under suspicion since the crime occurred, but only now has DNA technology advanced to the point that police could link the married father of two children definitively to the slaying.

McCurley remains in the Tarrant County Jail where he’s held in lieu of $500,000 bond, according to online records.

