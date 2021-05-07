Advertisement

H-E-B delivers flowers to thousands of military spouses across Texas

H-E-B delivered flower bouquets to thousands of military spouses across the state of Texas on Friday.(H-E-B)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas-based grocer H-E-B on Friday celebrated Military Spouse Appreciation Day by gifting nearly 5,000 floral bouquets to military spouses at stores and military bases across the Lone Star State.

First established by President Regan in 1984, and celebrated on the Friday before Mother’s Day, Military Spouse Appreciation Day encourages everyone to recognize military spouses and the meaningful impact they have on our military communities.

Over the past few years, H-E-B has hosted dozens of appreciation events, which have served thousands of military spouses, the supportive foundation serving alongside those in the U.S. Armed Forces.

H-E-B’s Military Spouse Appreciation Day events are one of many efforts associated with the company’s Operation Appreciation initiative, a year-round effort that honors and supports military Veterans and active duty service members and their families.

Launched in 2013, H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation is aimed at supporting, honoring, and providing employment opportunities to military service members and their families.

