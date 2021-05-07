Huge hailstone that fell in Texas could be one for the record books

HONDO, Texas (KWTX) - The National Weather Service in the Austin-San Antonio region said measurement data from a massive hailstone recovered in Texas will be presented to a State Climate Extreme Committee.

The committee will work to determine if the hailstone set a new record.

The Texas-sized hailstone fell in Hondo, Texas, about an hour west of San Antonio, on April 28, 2021.

It measured measuring 6.4″ in diameter, according to the NWS.

The NWS and @disastersafety surveyed a giant hailstone that fell in Hondo, TX on April 28th, measuring 6.4" in diameter! The measurement will be presented to a State Climate Extreme Committee, who will be tasked to verify and determine what, if any, records were broken. pic.twitter.com/MPujiIXJBv — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) May 7, 2021

