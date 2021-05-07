Advertisement

Huge hailstone that fell in Texas could be one for the record books

The huge 6 foot hail stone fell in Hondo, Texas during a storm last month.
The huge 6 foot hail stone fell in Hondo, Texas during a storm last month.(National Weather Service)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONDO, Texas (KWTX) - The National Weather Service in the Austin-San Antonio region said measurement data from a massive hailstone recovered in Texas will be presented to a State Climate Extreme Committee.

The committee will work to determine if the hailstone set a new record.

The Texas-sized hailstone fell in Hondo, Texas, about an hour west of San Antonio, on April 28, 2021.

It measured measuring 6.4″ in diameter, according to the NWS.

