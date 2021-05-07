Largest school district in Central Texas hiring for all positions

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District on Friday announced it is hiring for all positions and plans to increase pay for all employees for the upcoming school year.

Killeen ISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft is scheduled to discuss a “highly competitive compensation plan for all employees” for the 2021-2022 school year during next Tuesday’s school board meeting.

The district said Craft’s proposal includes a 3.5 percent general pay increase for all employees beginning July 1, 2021.

If approved, the salary for a first-year teacher would increase from $50,300 to $52,000 for the upcoming school year.

In addition to the pay increase, hourly non-exempt staff, would receive “pay rate equity adjustments to align to market values,” the district said, resulting in salary increases between eight and 13 percent.

This pay increase for non-exempt staff would go into effect “before the proposed 3.5% general pay increase is applied,” the district said.

KISD said current and future employees who “electronically sign their contract/letter of reasonable assurance to work for KISD next year by May 19, 2021 would receive a one-time check” in the amount of $1,000 for exempt employees and $500 for non-exempt employees.

The proposal would need to be approved by the school district.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.