Let the games begin: Local elementary school teachers put to the test

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Reeces Creek Elementary in the Killeen ISD put on Game of Games 2021 in which the teachers spun a wheel on an IPAD and either got a grab bag, a coupon book or, more than likely, a challenge which could earn the teachers points during the weeklong competition.

Educational assistant Dillyn Pollard, who is in her first year at the school, says the game has been a great morale booster in an otherwise challenging year.

“The most special part is everyone is participating no matter who it is and we’re all able to bond with each other more,” Pollard said.

“It makes us feel appreciated.”

The grab bags were filled with everything from facial products to planners, stickers, pens and even honey buns and meals.

The coupon books were a little more creative and included coupons for things money can’t buy.

“The coupon books included things like ‘get a soda,’ ‘leave school an extra hour early’ or ‘come get a chocolate treat,’” counselor Shana Heikkinen said.

The challenges were also creative.

One challenge required teachers to try to look most like a photo of a hungry, hungry hippo.

One staff member ended up asking the city’s mayor to the school for a picture.

Mayor Jose Segarra showed up for that landing one teacher big points.

Several of the employees landed on a challenge that required them to come up with a cheer.

Fourth grade teachers Cassandra King and Sandra Smith got creative on their yell.

“Ready OK! Teachers you’re outstanding. You are the best,” they cheered in unison.

“You have superpowers, and you pass a COVID test. Stand up. Take notice and you have no defeat. Lean back, kick back and have yourself a treat!”

Marie Thomas is a second-grade teacher who accepted the challenge of decorating the counselor’s office.

“I got to decorate Mrs. Pollard’s chair and make her queen of the throne for a day, my class and I both. We all got to do that together,” Thomas said.

First grade teacher Kiara Crowder was succinct in her reaction to the project.

“This week has been the best week ever,” she said.

Points were tallied Friday and teacher Andrea Lee was the first-place winner and coach Susie Douglas came in second.

