Mother’s Day rain chances hang around, more rain next week

The quiet weather pattern of the past few days will turn stormy as we dive deeper into the weekend. Rain chances over the next 7 days will peak Tuesday, but we’re keeping our eyes peeled for the potential of a few strong storms on Mother’s Day. The changes to Central Texas weather leading into next week’s rain start today. We’ve been enjoying sunny skies, low humidity, calm winds, and comfortable temperatures. We’ll start out with comfortable temperatures, low humidity, and calm winds this morning as we kick off Friday in the mid-to-upper 50s, but south winds are expected to turn a bit breezy this afternoon and may gust to near 20 MPH. Humidity stays fairly low today however the south winds will send us a few more clouds and help to boost late-day highs into the mid-80s. Skies will stay mostly clear throughout the day but partly cloudy skies will hang around from 1 PM to 6 PM. Today’s high temperatures will be close to where we were yesterday as highs settle generally in the mid 80s. Gusty south winds will remain in place throughout the night and humidity will start to creep back in. We’re expecting mostly clear skies early this evening but those will turn mostly cloudy after midnight. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies will be around to start the day with temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s but morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine. Late-day highs Saturday will warm into the mid-to-upper 80s. South winds will gust close to 35 or 40 MPH at times so hang on to your hats! Rain likely stays away Saturday however there is a very low chance that after sunset a stray shower could move in west of I-35. We’re keeping rain chances between 10% and 20% but odds are rain will hold off this weekend until Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central Texas under either a marginal or slight severe weather risk. The level 1 risk covers the entire area with a level 2 of 5 slight risk near and especially east of I-35. Sunday’s risk of severe storms comes from the gusty wind and hail potential however a stray tornado is possible too. A cold front is expected to gradually move into Central Texas Sunday afternoon and kick up a few scattered storms. Although most of the area has only a 30% chance of rain, the higher rain chances will be east of I-35 between 40% and 50%. A few strong storms could be around but widespread severe weather is not expected. Highs Sunday will be in the mid-80s. Sunday’s scattered rain should continue into at least part of the night with more rain coming next week as Sunday’s front stalls near the area. Rain chances have risen to near 40% Monday however Monday could be mostly rain-free if Sunday’s front stalls closer to the coast. Higher rain chances arrive Monday night through Tuesday night as the stalled front meanders close to the area ahead of another arriving storm system. The mid-week storm system isn’t expected to bring us a high severe weather chance but it is expected to bring scattered locally heavy rain and by the time we clear the rain out late next week, we’re expecting 1″ to 2″ of rain to fall! The highest rainfall totals through Thursday are expected east of I-35 where we could see isolated 3″ totals. With another cold front moving in mid-week clearing us out, we are expecting some cooler temperatures. Highs near 80° Monday will fall into the mid-70s Tuesday and Wednesday before low-to-mid 80s return Thursday through next weekend.

