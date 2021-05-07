Police ask for help in search for another missing Central Texas teenager

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police asked for the public’s help Friday in the search for another missing teenager.

Megan Alexis Sanderson, 16, was last seen in the 2400 block of Shoemaker Drive just south of Fort Hood’s WS Young Gate.

Sanderson, who’s biracial, is 5-foot-7, weighs about 190 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, which she has dyed blue.

Police believe she’s a runaway.

They’re asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

