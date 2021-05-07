Advertisement

Police ask for help in search for another missing Central Texas teenager

Megan Alexis Sanderson, 16, has dyed her hair blue, police say.
Megan Alexis Sanderson, 16, has dyed her hair blue, police say.(Killeen Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police asked for the public’s help Friday in the search for another missing teenager.

Megan Alexis Sanderson, 16, was last seen in the 2400 block of Shoemaker Drive just south of Fort Hood’s WS Young Gate.

Sanderson, who’s biracial, is 5-foot-7, weighs about 190 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, which she has dyed blue.

Police believe she’s a runaway.

They’re asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers who responded to a report of a traffic crash Thursday morning found the driver of the...
Local officers respond to report of traffic crash, find driver dead of a gunshot wound
Christopher James DeLeon, 18, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday.
Central Texas teen charged with murder in shooting that left another teenager dead
A woman died and several other people were injured early Thursday when a car slammed into a...
Car strikes crowd outside restaurant in Texas suburb; one dead, others injured
The search resumed at daybreak Friday.
Lake Waco park closed as authorities search for missing man
Cynthia Louise Bratt, 20, has been missing for more than a week.
Police ask for help in search for woman missing for more than a week

Latest News

Robert Pearson, 76, was declared dead on May 3 after he was found unresponsive in his...
Death investigation policy revised after Central Texas shoeshine man declared dead twice
A bakery in Wisconsin invited the community to come “take a bite out of the thief" who...
Bakery gives out cookies with image of man who burglarized its shop
The search resumed at daybreak Friday.
Lake Waco park closed as authorities search for missing man
High school student Carla Walker, 17, was killed in 1974.
Elderly suspect in 1974 rape and murder of Texas teenager won’t face death penalty