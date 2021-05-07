Rescue crews searching for man on Lake Waco
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers and firefighters late Thursday were searching Lake Waco for a man who fell into the water.
Police said the man was a passenger on a watercraft that overturned.
“We have been searching for almost an hour up to this point,” a police spokesman said at about 9:15 p.m.
This is a developing story. No further information was provided.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.