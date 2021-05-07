Advertisement

Rescue crews searching for man on Lake Waco

(City of Waco photo/file)
(City of Waco photo/file)(KWTX)
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers and firefighters late Thursday were searching Lake Waco for a man who fell into the water.

Police said the man was a passenger on a watercraft that overturned.

“We have been searching for almost an hour up to this point,” a police spokesman said at about 9:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. No further information was provided.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers who responded to a report of a traffic crash Thursday morning found the driver of the...
Local officers respond to report of traffic crash, find driver dead of a gunshot wound
Justin Seeger, 45, was in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday morning.
Central Texas man snared in online teen sex sting faces list of charges
File Photo
Texas Senate approves permit-less carry of a handgun in Texas
A local elementary school student ended up in the emergency room Tuesday after a rattlesnake...
Rattlesnake bites child on foot on playground of local elementary school
Marcus Lee Torres (left) and Henry Anthony Taylor (right).
Rewards of as much as $3,000 offered for information leading to capture of 2 fugitive Texas sex offenders

Latest News

Lauren Westbrook introducing restaurant report card
Restaurant Report Card: 5.6.21
Texas Heartbeat Act
Texas heartbeat act, banning abortions at 6 weeks, could soon become law
dogs rescued from central texas property
Volunteer group shows up to rescue dozens more dogs from a Central Texas home
State Rep. Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville, discusses the so-called "Texas Heartbeat Act" in the...
Texas heartbeat act, banning abortions at 6 weeks, could soon become law