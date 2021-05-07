Rescue crews searching for man on Lake Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers and firefighters late Thursday were searching Lake Waco for a man who fell into the water.

Police said the man was a passenger on a watercraft that overturned.

“We have been searching for almost an hour up to this point,” a police spokesman said at about 9:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. No further information was provided.

