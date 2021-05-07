Advertisement

Texas House pushes through controversial election bill

People opposed to proposed election bills House Bill 6 and Senate Bill 7 hold signs during an...
People opposed to proposed election bills House Bill 6 and Senate Bill 7 hold signs during an April news conference hosted by Texas Rising Action in Austin.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Matt Zdun
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas House gave final approval on Friday to Senate Bill 7, a sweeping bill that would impose new restrictions on elections in Texas.

The bill, given preliminary approval around 3 a.m. on Friday and final approval in the afternoon, would bar officials from sending applications for mail-in ballots to those who did not request them.

It would also give more freedom to partisan poll watchers to observe polling places and introduce criminal penalties for mistakes made by those who assist voters.

“We’re going to have to educate our own volunteers to make sure they don’t make a mistake and get called a voter harvester or a voter fraud person.” Grace Chimene, the president of the League of Women Voters of Texas, told KWTX.

The bill would also impose stricter penalties on election workers for violations of the election code.

“It criminalizes innocent mistakes for people trying to assist voters,” Tommy Buser-Clancy, a senior staff attorney at the ACLU of Texas, told KWTX.

During a lively back-and-forth on Thursday, state Rep. Jessica González, D-Dallas, asked the bill’s sponsor in the House, state Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, what the purpose of the legislation was.

“I’m just trying to figure out what the purpose of this legislation is if the secretary of state has said that our elections were already safe and secure and you’re agreeing with the secretary of state,” González said on the floor.

“The purpose of this is to make them even more safe and secure,” Cain responded, adding that it is the Legislature’s job to “detect and punish fraud.”

Data collected by the attorney general show that cases of election fraud in Texas are rare.

There have been about 600 “successfully prosecuted election fraud offenses” in Texas since 2005.

Early Friday, state lawmakers adopted 18 amendments to SB 7.

One would require judges to tell defendants how their conviction could affect their ability to vote.

Others would allow disruptive poll watchers to be removed by police and require the secretary of state to automatically provide voter registration applications to high schools two times per year.

“Some of the amendments tweak some wording, but what they don’t do is get rid of the fact that this bill creates a host of new penalties,” Buser-Clancy told KWTX.

It is unclear whether the amendments will make it into the final bill.

It must go back to the Senate and then is expected to be considered by lawmakers from both chambers behind closed doors before it goes to the governor.

That has voting rights advocates worried.

“We don’t know what people are going to try to add in that got removed initially,” Patricia Zavala, a senior policy analyst at Jolt, told KWTX.

She said it is possible that lawmakers could re-insert provisions found in the initial bill passed by the Senate that would ban drive thru voting and do away with extended early voting periods.

