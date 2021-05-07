Two teenagers arrested after shooting that sent another teen to a local hospital

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two teenagers were in custody Friday after shots were fired at another teen as he attempted to escape from a robbery attempt in his car, which slammed into a light pole, sending the victim to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple hospital with a head wound.

Reginald Brown, 17, was held Friday afternoon in the Bell County Jail charged with aggravated robbery.

His bond is set at $200,000, according to online records.

The second suspect is in juvenile detention.

His name was not released because of his age.

The 17-year-old victim was parked at around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of South 17th Street near Scott & White Park when several masked individuals approached him, Temple police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.

The unidentified victim was trying to drive off when the would-be robbers opened fire, peppering his vehicle with bullets.

The vehicle crashed into a light pole and the victim got out and ran to a home in the 1800 block of South 11th Street.

Officers found the vehicle on Avenue P near the park with heavy damage, bullet holes, and blood on a deployed air bag and on the driver’s seat.

Investigators later executed a search warrant at the home of one of three teenage suspects and found evidence linking the teen to the incident.

The case remains under investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (254) 298-5500.

