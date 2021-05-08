Almost 5,500 more Central Texas residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(KWTX) – Close to 38% of Texas residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Friday, according to Department of State Health Services data.

More than 50% have received a first dose.

In Central Texas, not quite 27% of eligible residents were fully vaccinated Friday.

About 35.5% had received a first dose.

About 5,470 more residents of the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is tracking received a first dose of vaccine this week, and more than 8,600 were fully vaccinated.

In Bell County, where about 30.1% of eligible residents have received one dose and a little more than 22% are fully vaccinated, almost 2,390 more people received a first dose this week and a little more than 3,950 were fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, where 42% of eligible residents have received a first dose and more than 32% are fully vaccinated, another 1,490 first doses were administered and almost 2,185 people were fully vaccinated.

Data Friday from the state vaccination dashboard showed 41% of residents 16 and older in Bosque County have received a first dose and 34% are fully vaccinated. Almost 30 more first doses were administered this week and 110 more eligible residents were fully vaccinated.

In Coryell County, where 28.7% have received one dose and 18% are fully vaccinated, 500 more first doses were administered this week and almost 570 more eligible residents were fully vaccinated.

in Falls County where 36.7% have received one dose and 246% are fully vaccinated, just more than 130 first doses were administered this week and just more than 130 eligible residents were fully vaccinated.

in Freestone County, 31.1 % have received one dose and 21.5% are fully vaccinated, 45 more residents received one dose this week and almost 100 were fully vaccinated.

In Hamilton County, where 45.1% have received one dose and 37.7% are fully vaccinated, almost 45 eligible residents received a first dose this week and just more than 30 were fully vaccinated.

In Hill County, where 36% have received one dose and 29% are fully vaccinated, almost 175 more residents received a first dose this week and almost 200 more were fully vaccinated.

In Lampasas County, where 36% have received one dose and 27.3% are fully vaccinated, almost 40 more eligible residents received a first dose this week and almost 300 more were fully vaccinated.

In Leon County, where 35.7% have received one dose and 29% are fully vaccinated, another 90 eligible residents received a first dose this week and 145 more were fully vaccinated.

In Limestone County, where 31.3% have received one dose and 24.6% are fully vaccinated, almost 105 more eligible residents received a first dose this week and just more than 80 more were fully vaccinated.

In Milam County, where 37.9% have received one dose and 30.9% are fully vaccinated, 150 more residents received a first dose this week and almost 160 were fully vaccinated.

In Mills County, where 38.4% have received one dose and 32.1% are fully vaccinated, three more residents received a first dose this week and more than two-dozen were fully vaccinated.

In Navarro County, where 41.3% have received one dose and 33.9% are fully vaccinated, another 165 residents received a first dose this week and almost 500 more were fully vaccinated.

In Robertson County, where 38.9% have received one dose and 31% are fully vaccinated, about 110 more residents received a first dose this week and 140 were fully vaccinated.

In San Saba County, where 30.8% have received one dose and 21.4% are fully vaccinated, no additional first doses were administered this week, according to state data, and another 15 residents were fully vaccinated.

VACCINATIONS

The state is halting weekly allocations of COVID-19 vaccine to providers as supply exceeds demand instead will fill vaccine orders as they come in and will ship doses from the Department of State Health Services Pharmacy or will place orders daily with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officials said Thursday.

The state also opened a call center at 8 a.m. Friday to connect businesses, organizations, and homebound seniors with mobile vaccination teams.

Businesses and civic organizations with 10 or more employees, members or visitors who are willing to be vaccinated may call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 3 to schedule a visit from a state mobile vaccine team.

Homebound seniors may call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their homes.

A new White House initiative should make it easier to find available vaccines.

Text a zip code to GetVax (438829), or in Spanish to Vacuna (822862), and the response will list three nearby locations with vaccines in stock.

The Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler allows residents to sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

The Waco-McLennan County Health is offering Moderna vaccinations from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday in May at the Waco Convention Center. The clinic is open to residents 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments may be made online, or by calling (254) 750-1890. The Moderna vaccine will also be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays through May at the Convention Center. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Walgreens pharmacies in Central Texas are now offering same day COVID-19 vaccine appointments to residents 16 and older. Appointments may be made online or by calling a Walgreens phone scheduler at 1-800-Walgreens.

The City of Nolanville will host a free no-appointment-needed Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays at Bell County Fire & Rescue at 84 North Main St. throughout May.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

NEW CASES, ADDITIONAL DEATHS

One more Central Texas resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, state data showed Friday.

COVID-19 has claimed as many as 1,673 lives in Central Texas, but according to Department of State Health Services data Friday the regional death toll was 1,652 including 419 Bell County residents, 13 fewer than the local count of 432; 33 Bosque County residents; 86 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 50 Freestone County residents; 27 Hamilton County residents; 108 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 43 Leon County residents; 76 Limestone County residents; 471 McLennan County residents, 16 more than the local count of 455; 48 Milam County residents, one more than the local count of 47; 21 Mills County residents; 141 Navarro County residents, nine fewer than the local count of 150; 42 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The total number of confirmed cases in the region rose by 68 Friday to 78,418.

DSHS reported another 2,171 confirmed cases of the virus Friday, 1,962 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 2,484,044.

At least 60,172 cases were active Friday, 2,762,151 residents have recovered, 49,527 have died, an increase of 53, and 2,568 were hospitalized.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 34 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 4% all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

At least 18 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 4% of all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate was 4.7% Friday, up slight from 4.68% Thursday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District doesn’t update its dashboard on Fridays, but DSHS data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 26 additional confirmed cases for a total of 22,462.

The virus has claimed 419 lives in the county, according to state data.

Local data showed 432 deaths.

Killeen Utility Collections will resume disconnections on May 15 for delinquent water accounts.

Customers whose payments aren’t up to date must go to the Utility Collections Office at 210 West Avenue C by May 14 to make full payment or set up a payment plan.

Payments may be made in person, by phone at (254) 220-4183, by mail and online.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Friday showed two active cases and a total of 370 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Friday showed no active cases and a total of 42 since March 2020, 30 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed seven cases involving students and three cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,774 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, including 896 involving students and 878 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD continues to offer free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed one active case Friday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed five cases across four campuses.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 17 additional cases Friday, increasing the county’s total to 27,138.

At least 147 cases were active Friday, 26,536 residents have recovered, and 15 were hospitalized, one of them on a ventilator.

The virus has claimed 455 lives in the county, according to local data.

State data showed 471 deaths, an increase of one.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on May 27 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 31 active cases Friday, 27 involving students, two involving staff, one involving a faculty member and one involving a contractor. Active cases during the spring semester peaked at 449 on March 4. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,979 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 10 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff. The university will not require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall, but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Friday showed no active cases, and a cumulative total of 364 cases, 282 of them involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Friday showed no active cases and 289 total cases involving students, 300 involving staff and 18 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed five cases across four campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed one active case Friday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Friday.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed four cases Friday across three campuses.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,983 confirmed and 273 probable cases Friday.

At least 7,066 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed 86 lives in the county, according to state data.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed five cases across two campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed four cases across three campuses Friday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported one case involving an inmate and four involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 65 inmates were restricted and two were isolated; one case involving an employee at the Hilltop Unit; seven cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where five inmates were isolated; no active cases at the Mountain View Unit; one case involving an inmate and one involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 97 inmates were restricted and one inmate was isolated, and two cases involving inmates and four involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 72 inmates were restricted and three were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,888 confirmed and 195 probable cases Friday.

State data showed at least 2,041 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported no cases at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,142 confirmed and 635 probable cases Friday.

At least 2,659 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 76 residents, state data showed.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,463 confirmed and 2,329 probable cases Friday.

Of the total, at least 5,590 patients have recovered.

State data showed 141 deaths.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,362 confirmed and 307 probable cases of the virus Friday. Of the total, 1,621 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,092 confirmed and 808 probable cases Friday. At least 1,795 patients have recovered and 50 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported two cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 713 confirmed and 58 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 741 patients have recovered and 27 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Friday had 3,789 confirmed cases and 708 probable cases. At least 4,345 patients have recovered, and 108 residents have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Friday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Friday showed two cases across two campuses.

Lampasas County had 1,845 confirmed and 335 probable cases Friday. At least 2,117 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,273 confirmed and 358 probable cases Friday. At least 1,570 patients have recovered, and 43 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,442 confirmed and 1,089 probable cases Friday. At least 2,519 patients have recovered and 48 have died. Eight cases were active Friday. Four residents were hospitalized.

Mills County had 594 confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 632 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,706 confirmed cases Friday and 419 probable cases. At least 2,047 patients have recovered and 41 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 526 confirmed cases Friday and 256 probable cases. At least 764 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.