Advertisement

Authorities: 3 dead, 2 hurt after shooting, fire in Maryland

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers...
Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers responded to reports of both a fire and active shooter in Woodlawn around 6:40 a.m. Saturday.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead, including a suspect, and two others are injured after a shooting and fire in Maryland.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers responded to reports of both a fire and active shooter in Woodlawn around 6:40 a.m. Saturday.

Stewart said officers found an armed man outside and shot him.

Authorities then began fighting a fire that started in a townhouse and spread to two others. Stewart said that in addition to the suspect, two others were dead and two were injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search resumed at daybreak Friday.
Police identify man thrown from personal watercraft on Lake Waco
The KISD plans to increase pay for all employees for the upcoming school year. (File)
Largest school district in Central Texas hiring for all positions
High school student Carla Walker, 17, was killed in 1974.
Elderly suspect in 1974 rape and murder of Texas teenager won’t face death penalty
Megan Alexis Sanderson, 16, has dyed her hair blue, police say.
Police ask for help in search for another missing Central Texas teenager
Robert Pearson, 76, was declared dead on May 3 after he was found unresponsive in his...
Death investigation policy revised after Central Texas shoeshine man declared dead twice

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
US pipeline company halts all operations after cyberattack
An injured school student is transported to a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school...
Bomb kills at least 30 near girls’ school in Afghan capital
FILE - This May 28, 1998 file photo shows Tawny Kitaen. Kitaen, the sultry red-haired actress...
Tawny Kitaen, star of ’80s rock music videos, dies at 59
This image released by the Italian Culture Ministry shows a cave near Rome where fossil...
Archaeologists discover remains of 9 Neanderthals near Rome