BU holds first in-person commencement since December 2019, first outdoors since 1955

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University is holding its first in-person commencement since December 2019 and its first outdoor ceremonies since 1955, celebrating more than 3,600 graduates of the classes of 2020 and 2021.

On Thursday 2020 graduates, who were denied an in-person ceremony because of COVID-19, were presented with their diplomas at McLane Stadium.

On Friday and Saturday, this spring’s graduates walk the stage.

“Amidst all the change in our students’ lives, one thing hasn’t changed,” university President Dr. Linda Livingstone said.

“They are all Baylor Bears. They are united by that shared experience, and they have something to celebrate together,” Livingstone said.

“It’s a unique time of life, and one worth celebrating to the fullest, even if that celebration is delayed for a year, or even for decades. We look forward to celebrating our graduates’ hard work and accomplishments.”

Stadium gates open 90 minutes before each ceremony.

Seating is first come, first served.

Face coverings are required as graduates and guests enter the stadium, but may be removed while they’re seated.

The graduates sit on the field, socially distanced.

They may remove face coverings briefly as they walk the stage to pose for photos.

All of those on the stage have been vaccinated.

The last time Baylor’s commencement was held outdoors was on May 27, 1955 at what was then known as Baylor Stadium (later Floyd Casey Stadium) on Valley Mills Drive.

Commencement brought friends and relatives to town and business owners are glad to see them.

“One year ago, I believe we were open at 25% and we didn’t have graduation, we didn’t have anything that was going on,” George’s restaurant manager Kevin Lopez said.

“It brings in a tremendous amount like people coming in from God knows where, out of state, out of town,” Lopez said.

“We have just been very blessed.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.