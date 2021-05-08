Killeen: Operation Stand Down provides free COVID vaccines to homeless

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Operation Stand Down held a triage at the Killeen Special Events Center on Saturday to aid the homeless and provide the Pfzier COVID-19 vaccine.

Zachary Porter has been homeless for the last year, and while that can be a challenge in itself, being homeless in a pandemic is even more difficult.

“We never knew when we were gonna come across a person that had COVID,” he said.

“I’ve been tested multiple times and negative for all of them.”

So, when he heard about Operation Stand Down’s triage and an opportunity to receive the vaccine, he knew he wanted to sign up.

“I just wanted to keep in mind, you know, to get the vaccine,” he said.

“If you’re around a lot of people that may or may not have COVID, get tested. If you’re negative, go ahead and get your vaccine and get everything over with.”

Thanks to the organization of county leaders, the event saw more than 60 homeless people get vaccinated. Along with that they were able to receive dental care, a haircut, food, water and some clothes, all for free.

“We’re just gonna make it work,” said Director Joann Courtland.

“I’m so excited that we’re back in full force and in our community. Those who are participants today, they will have so many more options than what they had last fall. While it was limited, we’re here now and ready to serve as best as we can with as much as we can.”

Helping with a potentially lifesaving vaccine, something that Porter says he’ll be forever grateful for.

“I feel that the vaccine is saving lives,” he said.

“It means a lot to me, 100 percent it means so much. Everything can go far when people help each other out like this.”

