Local water park opens with special deal for moms

An employee of Waco's Hawaiian Falls water park has tested positive for the virus. (Hawaiian...
An employee of Waco's Hawaiian Falls water park has tested positive for the virus. (Hawaiian Falls photo/file)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Hawaiian Falls Water Park in Waco opened Saturday for the 2021 summer season. The park kicked off with a special deal to celebrate the Mother’s Day weekend. Moms can get free admission to the park on Saturday and Sunday with the purchase of a day pass or a season pass for someone else. Moms who already have a season pass can bring a friend for free.

Hawaiian Falls Park managing director Ryan Forson said the park is expecting a busier than normal season as people are looking for outdoor activities to engage in following months of COVID-19 lockdowns.

“Their kids are probably ready to get out of the house and do something,” Forson said. “So moms can come here sit back, relax while the kids go play or they can leave the kids at home, bring a friend and come spend the day here as well.”

Those looking to take advantage of the deal can purchase tickets here.

