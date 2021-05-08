Parents of Baylor grad student who passed away due to Covid-19 complications presented with her diplomas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jeremy and Amy Morales the parents of Alicia Matinez, a Baylor graduate student who passed away due to complications from COVID-19 in January accepted their daughter’s diplomas Saturday at Baylor’s graduation ceremony.

Baylor President, Dr. Linda Livingstone presented the Morales’ with the diplomas, a Bachelors and Masters in Social Work.

The first-generation college student was the university’s first student COVID-19 death.

Martinez grew up in Waco and at the time of her death, she was an intern at Grassroots Community Development and was working on creating a leadership training curriculum for local middle-schoolers.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.