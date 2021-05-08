Advertisement

Suspect in custody after Montgomery, Ala. officers shot

A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in...
A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in north Montgomery.(WSFA staff)
By WSFA staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in north Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, the suspect was found inside a storage facility behind a house. Montgomery Police Department used a robot to find the suspect before sending in officers.

The suspect was shot in the left elbow, police said.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers and medics were called to the 3700 block of Lower Wetumpka Road after a call that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found a man who had life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley said officers got a description of an individual that lead them to the 3000 block of Tyler Court.

At that scene, officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect and were struck.

Both officers have what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, Williams added.

Multiple law enforcement units including members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office remain at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search resumed at daybreak Friday.
Police identify man thrown from personal watercraft on Lake Waco
The KISD plans to increase pay for all employees for the upcoming school year. (File)
Largest school district in Central Texas hiring for all positions
High school student Carla Walker, 17, was killed in 1974.
Elderly suspect in 1974 rape and murder of Texas teenager won’t face death penalty
The huge 6 foot hail stone fell in Hondo, Texas during a storm last month.
Huge hailstone that fell in Texas could be one for the record books
Megan Alexis Sanderson, 16, has dyed her hair blue, police say.
Police ask for help in search for another missing Central Texas teenager

Latest News

Jeremy and Amy Morales handed Alicia Martinez's diplomas
Parents of Baylor grad student who passed away due to Covid-19 complications presented with her diplomas
Shoppers who were hiding in stores exit the Aventura Mall after a shooting left three people...
Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting, suspects in custody
An employee of Waco's Hawaiian Falls water park has tested positive for the virus. (Hawaiian...
Local water park opens with special deal for moms
Local artists are brightening up the Downtown Waco Cultural District this weekend with colorful...
Wacotown chalk and walk takes over downtown Waco