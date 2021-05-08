Troy: Police chief named city administrator

TROY, Texas (KWTX) – The City of Troy has named its police chief, Gary Smith, to succeed City Administrator Jeff Straub, who died unexpectedly in early March.

Smith, who has served as the city’s police chief for the past five years, spent 37 years with the City of Temple, retiring as police chief in 2015.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected for the administrator’s position,” Smith said in a press release.

“Troy is experiencing significant and unprecedented growth, and I look forward to the opportunities and challenges that we will face. We have an excellent staff, and I am excited to work with them to ensure a very bright future for Troy.”

Straub had served as Troy’s city administrator since September 2014, and also came from Temple.

He joined the Temple Police Department in 1982 and rose through the ranks to become a division commander, overseeing criminal investigations and support services.

He graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1994.

He served as McGregor’s police chief for more than two years and as Taylor’s police chief for more than 12 years before becoming Taylor’s assistant city manager, a position he held for more than five years, serving at one point as interim city manager.

