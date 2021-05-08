Advertisement

Wacotown chalk and walk takes over downtown Waco

Local artists are brightening up the Downtown Waco Cultural District this weekend with colorful...
Local artists are brightening up the Downtown Waco Cultural District this weekend with colorful chalk, small businesses and food vendors.(Katy Mendez KWTX)
By Katy Mendez
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local artists are brightening up the Downtown Waco Cultural District this weekend with colorful chalk, small businesses and food vendors.

Along Austin Avenue between 5th and 8th street, artists are showcasing their chalk murals on the street for the public to admire, tagging their work with a #wechalkwaco.

Wacotown chalk and walk is Saturday until 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dozens of vendors are lined on the street showcasing many creative small businesses and food vendors.

Sponsored artists received a supplies budget to be redeemed at MC Art Supplies for chalk mural supplies.

On Saturday live voting will be held throughout the day and according to MC Art Supplies, every participating artist will be be paid $75 for their time.

The 2021 WacoTown Chalk and Walk is hosted in collaboration with Creative Waco, CTAC - Central Texas Artist Collective, Cultivate 7Twelve and MC Art Supplies.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

