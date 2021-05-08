Advertisement

Warm, windy, and humid weekend; Afternoon rain chances for Mother’s Day

By Brady Taylor
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s going to be a warm, windy, and humid Mother’s Day weekend across Central Texas. Today winds could gust as high as 35mph with Sunday’s gusts almost as high, around 30mph. Both days it will be a southerly wind and that’s one of the main factors for an increase in moisture and cloud cover back over the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be similar, in the mid to upper 80s.

Both Saturday and Sunday will bring us more morning clouds with a small chance of morning drizzle. The afternoons look warm & humid with a mix of sun and clouds. While Saturday afternoon looks mostly dry, Sunday has a slightly higher chance of a few late-day storm sneaking in, with the biggest potential of storms in east, Central Texas. Severe weather potential is low but there could be a few storms to keep a watch on. *If* they can get going, storms could produce hail and damaging winds.

Sunday’s scattered rain should continue into at least part of the night with more rain coming next week as Sunday’s front stalls near the area. Depending on if and where the front stalls out will greatly impact our rain chances for next week. As it stands now, we could see 1-3″ of rain throughout next week, with the best chances looking to come earlier in the week than later. Areas east of I-35 also have a better likelihood of seeing the highest totals from this system.

