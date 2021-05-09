Advertisement

Bryan police investigating early morning fatal shooting

The shooting happened just before 6:30AM
4300 block of College Main Street
By Donnie Tuggle and Rusty Surette
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sunday morning the Bryan Police Department responded to the 4300 block of College Main Street for reports of a shooting.

Officers located one victim who was pronounced deceased. Bryan Police report the suspect has been identified. A spokesperson with the Bryan Police Department says this is not a random shooting and the there is no threat to the public at this time.

No arrest have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

