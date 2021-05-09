Bryan police investigating early morning fatal shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sunday morning the Bryan Police Department responded to the 4300 block of College Main Street for reports of a shooting.

Officers located one victim who was pronounced deceased. Bryan Police report the suspect has been identified. A spokesperson with the Bryan Police Department says this is not a random shooting and the there is no threat to the public at this time.

No arrest have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

BRYAN SHOOTING UPDATE: The funeral home has arrived. No word on who the victim is but police say they DO have a suspect identity and they told me this isn’t a random shooting.



Shooting happened around 6:30 am said neighbors.



Investigation is still very active. 11:58 am pic.twitter.com/48L329VAR0 — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) May 9, 2021

11:42 am BRYAN POLICE are still investigating a shooting death that happened this morning at College Main Apartments. One person deceased. No arrests.



In August 2020, two people were shot (one fatally) at the same complex. pic.twitter.com/v39WJANSf2 — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) May 9, 2021

SHOOTING — Just before 6:30 am, the Bryan Police Department responded to the 4300 block of College Main Street for reports of a shooting. Officers located one victim who was pronounced deceased. The suspect has been identified. No arrest has been made, investigating ongoing. pic.twitter.com/7X031sp3bS — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) May 9, 2021

