Bryan police investigating early morning fatal shooting
The shooting happened just before 6:30AM
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sunday morning the Bryan Police Department responded to the 4300 block of College Main Street for reports of a shooting.
Officers located one victim who was pronounced deceased. Bryan Police report the suspect has been identified. A spokesperson with the Bryan Police Department says this is not a random shooting and the there is no threat to the public at this time.
No arrest have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
