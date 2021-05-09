Advertisement

Police: 3 hit by stray bullets, including 4-year-old girl, in Times Square fight

Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during...
Police believe two to four men got into an argument in a busy area of Times Square, and during the dispute, at least one of them fired a gun. Police say bullets struck three innocent bystanders.(Source: CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Police say three people visiting Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, were injured when gunfire broke out after several men got into an argument.

Investigators with the New York Police Department believe two to four men got into an argument Saturday in a busy area of Times Square, and during the dispute, at least one of them fired a gun.

Police say bullets struck three innocent bystanders in the area who had no relation to each other.

A 4-year-old girl was among those wounded. Police say she was buying toys with her family when she was shot in the leg. She was expected to undergo surgery at the hospital.

According to police, the other two people wounded were a 23-year-old tourist from Rhode Island, who was only in the area because the Statue of Liberty was closed, and a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey, who was hit in the foot.

Police found three shell casings on the scene, but no gun was recovered.

Police released a photo of an individual they are seeking in connection to the Times Square...
Police released a photo of an individual they are seeking in connection to the Times Square shooting.(Source: NYPD via CNN)

The NYPD has released security footage of a person of interest in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search resumed at daybreak Friday.
Police identify man thrown from personal watercraft on Lake Waco
The KISD plans to increase pay for all employees for the upcoming school year. (File)
Largest school district in Central Texas hiring for all positions
High school student Carla Walker, 17, was killed in 1974.
Elderly suspect in 1974 rape and murder of Texas teenager won’t face death penalty
The huge 6 foot hail stone fell in Hondo, Texas during a storm last month.
Huge hailstone that fell in Texas could be one for the record books
Robert Pearson, 76, was declared dead on May 3 after he was found unresponsive in his...
Death investigation policy revised after Central Texas shoeshine man declared dead twice

Latest News

File-In this photo taken May 6, 2021, with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink...
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
Operation Stand Down held a triage at the Killeen Special Events Center on Saturday to aid the...
Killeen: Operation Stand Down provides free COVID vaccines to homeless
A suspect is in custody after two officers were wounded after responding to a shooting scene in...
Suspect in custody after Montgomery, Ala. officers shot
Jeremy and Amy Morales handed Alicia Martinez's diplomas
Parents of Baylor grad student who passed away due to Covid-19 complications presented with her diplomas