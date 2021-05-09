Advertisement

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the entire area until 10 PM

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
A severe thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for the entire Central Texas area through 10 PM this evening. A cold front will gradually move through the area over the next few hours and the strongest thunderstorms will likely contain large hail and gusty winds. The best potential for severe storms is near and east of I-35, however strong storms will be possible anywhere in Central Texas along the front through midnight. The tornado potential this afternoon and evening is very low but is not zero.

The front will slide through the area kicking up widely scattered showers and storms. In addition to the severe weather threat, we’ll have the potential for heavy rain. The ground is relatively dry still so flash flooding won’t be a concern, but localized street flooding is a possibility. By sunset, most of the storms should be near and east of the I-35 corridor and most of the storms will exit the area by 10 PM. Numerous showers and storms are in the forecast to kick off the new work week Monday and Tuesday and while the severe weather threat is much lower, we still could see a few isolated strong storms each day until rain chances end late this week.

