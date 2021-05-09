Advertisement

Warm & Muggy For Mother’s Day with Strong Storm Chances This Evening

By Elliot Wilson
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Winds stay mild afterwards going into Mother’s Day. We start cloudy on Mother’s Day with some sunshine midday. However, storm chances arrive late afternoon mainly east of I-35. Any storm that forms will be able to strengthen easily, which is the why we have a Slight Risk for severe weather east of I-35 during the evening. Some storms will form west of I-35 during the evening as a cold front dips in from the north. The main risks will be 60mph wind gusts and up to half-dollar size hail. However, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

The storms die down by 3am Monday, after which we’ll be mostly dry going through early Monday morning. However, rain chances start going back up midday Monday, with storm chances possible going through the afternoon. The best storm chances will be down to the south. Rain chances continue for Tuesday but begin dying down on Wednesday, before drier weather arrives for the end of the week.

