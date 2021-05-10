Advertisement

2-year-old boy missing in Nevada

By KVVU staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) - Nevada Child Seekers issued a statewide alert for 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, missing since Wednesday.

Amari’s mother, Tayler Nicholson, and her boyfriend, Terrell Rhodes, gave their side of the story earlier this week.

Nicholson said she was in Colorado when Amari was taken, under Rhodes’s watch, from their apartment.

The mother had told her boyfriend someone would be stopping by but didn’t clarify who or why.

“This whole story, it sounds confusing. It sounds like we’re lying. You know, it’s a whole, big confusion,” Nicholson said.

The couple then accused an aunt on Amari’s father’s side of kidnapping the boy.

Family members on the father’s side are depending on the public for help, and one of the boy’s paternal aunts has offered a $30,000 reward for information in the case.

The nonprofit Nevada Child Seekers organized a volunteer search on Sunday near the last place Amari was seen, the Emerald Suites.

“Amari needs you to be his voice right now. He needs you to come out here and hand out these flyers whether you’re in Henderson or Summerlin or Anthem,” searcher Margarita Edwards said.

The flyers described the little boy with brown eyes and brown hair.

“We’re going to keep looking. We’re going to keep searching. We just need more people. If this was your child, you’d want everybody searching, so we need you to help us,” Edwards said.

Copyright 2021 KVVU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
The search resumed at daybreak Friday.
Police identify man thrown from personal watercraft on Lake Waco
The huge 6 foot hail stone fell in Hondo, Texas during a storm last month.
Huge hailstone that fell in Texas could be one for the record books
Jeremy and Amy Morales handed Alicia Martinez's diplomas
Parents of Baylor grad student who passed away due to Covid-19 complications presented with her diplomas
The KISD plans to increase pay for all employees for the upcoming school year. (File)
Largest school district in Central Texas hiring for all positions

Latest News

Nevada Child Seekers issued a statewide alert for 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, missing since...
2-year-old missing in Nevada
Counters are being paid $15 an hour to scrutinize each ballot from Maricopa County, Arizona,...
Inside Arizona’s election audit, GOP fraud fantasies live on
A view of the White House in Washington on Nov. 2, 2020.
New White House panel aims to separate science, politics
Amazon says it also destroyed 2 million counterfeit products sent to its warehouses last year...
Amazon blocked 10 billion listings in counterfeit crackdown