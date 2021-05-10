Advertisement

Applications for federal grant streamlined for Veterans, others

The federal government on Wednesday started taking applications for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. That’s a $28.6 Billion fund, which is part of the American Rescue Plan.
By Robyn Geske
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWTX) - The federal government on Wednesday started taking applications for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. That’s a $28.6 Billion fund, which is part of the American Rescue Plan.

The Biden administration said it was important to them to be able to help those businesses that were the hardest hit by the pandemic: those in the hospitality and restaurant industry.

“A lot of them are maybe seeing restaurant business coming back a little bit,” said Gene Sperling, a White House Senior Advisor for the project. “But they’re still stuck with months of debts that they weren’t able to pay due to the covid crisis.”

While anyone can apply for a grant through the fund, Sperling pointed out that there is something unique about the process.

“We said that we would look first at at at of the groups and types of businesses that got shut out at the beginning of the Paycheck Protection Act,” Sperling said. “Women owned businesses. Some socially disadvantaged groups and and one very important part is for veterans.”

Sperling said those groups would get priority processing of their applications, and that a large part of the money is set aside just for them.

If you’d like to apply for a grant through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, or would like more information, click here.

