Advertisement

As Central Texas temperatures rise, snake sightings increase

Copperhead snakes are one of the species found locally.
Copperhead snakes are one of the species found locally.(KWTX)
By Hannah Hall
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The weather is warming up, and as people spend more time outside, there could be some run-ins with snakes and other wildlife.

If you do see a snake outside, local snake experts said the best thing to do is just walk away.

Brandon Forrest and Fallon Redding said there are many different species of snakes in Central Texas, including some poisonous ones. In some cases, non-venomous snakes can be mistaken for venomous snakes. Often, Forrest said the best thing to do is walk away if you see a snake outside.

“If you’re watching where you step, your risk goes down immensely,” Forrest said. “If you do see one, don’t try to engage it, because your risk goes up over 300% to be bitten, and especially if you don’t know if it’s venomous or nonvenomous.”

Forrest said looking at traits like head shape and pupil shape aren’t always reliable for snakes in the area, since some venomous snakes can have round pupils at times, and some nonvenomous snakes can make their heads a triangle.

If you see a snake in your yard, Redding said they are often just passing through, and you can leave them alone. However, there are some things you can do to make your yard less hospitable to snakes. Redding said snake repellants don’t work, so the best option is to make sure your yard is well-maintained.

“Best thing to do is to keep your grass cut short,” Redding said. “That keeps other rodents, other bugs, lizards away that you know are on these guy’s food chain.”

Redding said it’s also a good idea to keep your yard clear of items snakes may like to hide under.

If you do get bitten by a snake, Redding and Forrest said you should get medical treatment, especially if it’s venomous snake. Forrest and Redding said it’s best if you can identify the snake, and call the hospital in advance to let them know you’ve been bitten and need treatment.

Ultimately, Forrest and Redding said that even though encounters with snakes can be dangerous, any dangerous situations can often be avoided by taking care while outside.

If you have any questions about identifying snakes, or need assistance at your home or property, you can reach out to Forrest and Redding on Facebook at Cen-Tex Reptile and Wildlife Services.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search resumed at daybreak Friday.
Police identify man thrown from personal watercraft on Lake Waco
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
A 10-year-old East Texas boy who sneaked out of the house to buy a Mother’s Day gift was struck...
Texas boy, 10, struck by car while headed home after buying Mother’s Day gift
The huge 6.4 inch hail stone fell in Hondo, Texas during a storm last month.
Huge hailstone that fell in Texas could be one for the record books
An elderly Lufkin woman died early Monday after a tree fell on her home.
Texas woman dies after tree falls on house

Latest News

Kristin Hill grew up playing Pac-Man in the 1980s and later bonded with her kids over the video...
Mother’s Day surprise sends Central Texas mom over the top
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
FBI names pipeline cyberattackers as company promises return
Homer Lopez, 20, was being held on bonds totaling $90,000 after making his initial court...
Man killed mother after driving into group of people outside Texas restaurant
Officers were executing a search warrant at around 11:30 a.m. Monday when they found the device.
Officers serving warrant in local neighborhood find possible explosive device in home