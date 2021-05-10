As Central Texas temperatures rise, snake sightings increase

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The weather is warming up, and as people spend more time outside, there could be some run-ins with snakes and other wildlife.

If you do see a snake outside, local snake experts said the best thing to do is just walk away.

Brandon Forrest and Fallon Redding said there are many different species of snakes in Central Texas, including some poisonous ones. In some cases, non-venomous snakes can be mistaken for venomous snakes. Often, Forrest said the best thing to do is walk away if you see a snake outside.

“If you’re watching where you step, your risk goes down immensely,” Forrest said. “If you do see one, don’t try to engage it, because your risk goes up over 300% to be bitten, and especially if you don’t know if it’s venomous or nonvenomous.”

Forrest said looking at traits like head shape and pupil shape aren’t always reliable for snakes in the area, since some venomous snakes can have round pupils at times, and some nonvenomous snakes can make their heads a triangle.

If you see a snake in your yard, Redding said they are often just passing through, and you can leave them alone. However, there are some things you can do to make your yard less hospitable to snakes. Redding said snake repellants don’t work, so the best option is to make sure your yard is well-maintained.

“Best thing to do is to keep your grass cut short,” Redding said. “That keeps other rodents, other bugs, lizards away that you know are on these guy’s food chain.”

Redding said it’s also a good idea to keep your yard clear of items snakes may like to hide under.

If you do get bitten by a snake, Redding and Forrest said you should get medical treatment, especially if it’s venomous snake. Forrest and Redding said it’s best if you can identify the snake, and call the hospital in advance to let them know you’ve been bitten and need treatment.

Ultimately, Forrest and Redding said that even though encounters with snakes can be dangerous, any dangerous situations can often be avoided by taking care while outside.

If you have any questions about identifying snakes, or need assistance at your home or property, you can reach out to Forrest and Redding on Facebook at Cen-Tex Reptile and Wildlife Services.

