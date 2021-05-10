Advertisement

Border Patrol agents rescue people from hot apartment

During the discovery, the temperature inside the apartment was recorded at 94 degrees
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents are showing that elevated temperatures indoors pose a threat to people.

On Friday, agents shut down a stash house in central Laredo where they found 25 undocumented immigrants living inside.

The two-bedroom apartment was at a temperature of 94 degrees during the discovery.

Not only do these individuals face heat-related injuries but the temperatures are optimal for virus growth.

All of the individuals were taken into custody.

