Border Patrol agents rescue people from hot apartment
During the discovery, the temperature inside the apartment was recorded at 94 degrees
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents are showing that elevated temperatures indoors pose a threat to people.
On Friday, agents shut down a stash house in central Laredo where they found 25 undocumented immigrants living inside.
The two-bedroom apartment was at a temperature of 94 degrees during the discovery.
Not only do these individuals face heat-related injuries but the temperatures are optimal for virus growth.
All of the individuals were taken into custody.
