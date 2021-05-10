Caldwell Junior High, High School campus on safety hold after student brings handgun to school

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Caldwell High and Junior High School are currently on a safety hold after a student brought a handgun to school, according to school officials.

Monday morning students reported that one student brought a handgun on campus. It was immediately reported to school administration and the student was taken into custody by the Burleson County Sherriff’s Office, according to an email sent to parents.

The handgun has been confiscated, according to officials. There were no injuries and BCSO and the Caldwell police department are investigating.

School operations have returned to normal with a large law enforcement presence. The school is still on a safety hold, meaning students aren’t moving from class to class and no is allowed on campus until officers are done with interviewing students.

