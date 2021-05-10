Advertisement

Caldwell Junior High, High School campus on safety hold after student brings handgun to school

The student is in custody and there were no injuries
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Caldwell High and Junior High School are currently on a safety hold after a student brought a handgun to school, according to school officials.

Monday morning students reported that one student brought a handgun on campus. It was immediately reported to school administration and the student was taken into custody by the Burleson County Sherriff’s Office, according to an email sent to parents.

The handgun has been confiscated, according to officials. There were no injuries and BCSO and the Caldwell police department are investigating.

School operations have returned to normal with a large law enforcement presence. The school is still on a safety hold, meaning students aren’t moving from class to class and no is allowed on campus until officers are done with interviewing students.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search resumed at daybreak Friday.
Police identify man thrown from personal watercraft on Lake Waco
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
The huge 6.4 inch hail stone fell in Hondo, Texas during a storm last month.
Huge hailstone that fell in Texas could be one for the record books
Jeremy and Amy Morales handed Alicia Martinez's diplomas
Parents of Baylor grad student who passed away due to Covid-19 complications presented with her diplomas
The KISD plans to increase pay for all employees for the upcoming school year. (File)
Largest school district in Central Texas hiring for all positions

Latest News

Officers were executing a search warrant at around 11:30 a.m. Monday when they found the device.
Officers serving warrant in local neighborhood find possible explosive device in home
DPS reports two children and two adults were killed in a head-on crash Sunday on State Highway...
Head-on crash on Texas highway leaves 2 children, 2 adults dead
File Photo
Undocumented immigrants allegedly attack truck driver in Texas
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Pipeline hit by cyberattack could be online by week’s end