Cooler Start to the Workweek

By Brady Taylor
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The threat for strong storms has moved out of Central Texas. We may see a few stray showers and thunderstorms overnight, but strong storms are unlikely. A cold front will be gradually push south of our area tonight, and that’s going to lead to a cooler start to next week.

High temperatures for the early part of the workweek will only be in the upper 60s & low 70s in most locations, which is a good 10-15° cooler than normal. Rain chances on Monday look pretty low, but better rain chances look to return on Tuesday.

