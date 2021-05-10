Cooler Start to the Workweek

The threat for strong storms has moved out of Central Texas. We may see a few stray showers and thunderstorms overnight, but strong storms are unlikely. A cold front will be gradually push south of our area tonight, and that’s going to lead to a cooler start to next week.

High temperatures for the early part of the workweek will only be in the upper 60s & low 70s in most locations, which is a good 10-15° cooler than normal. Rain chances on Monday look pretty low, but better rain chances look to return on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.