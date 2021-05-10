Former Waco mayor, councilwoman, school board member dies at 78

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Linda Ethridge, who served on the Waco School Board from 1984 to 1990, the Waco City Council from 1993 to 2000, and as Waco’s mayor from 2000 to 2004, died Saturday at the age of 78.

Visitation is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home at 6101 Bosque Blvd.

Ethridge was born on Sept. 1, 1942 in Knoxville, Tenn., and graduated from The University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

She, her husband, J. Kendall Ethridge, and her children moved to Waco in 1979.

Her husband preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking those who wish to do so to contribute to the charity of their choice in Ethridge’s name.

FULL OBITUARY

