Head-on crash on Texas highway leaves 2 children, 2 adults dead

DPS reports two children and two adults were killed in a head-on crash Sunday on State Highway 31 in Smith County.(KLTV)
By KLTV
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports two children and two adults were killed in a head-on crash Sunday on State Highway 31 in Smith County.

The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2003 Nissan Maxima was traveling east on SH-31, crossed into the westbound lane and struck a 2007 Cadillac DTS head-on.

Troopers responded to the two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-31, approximately eight miles west of the city of Kilgore in Smith County, at 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the Nissan was identified as Marcellia Jones, 36, of Henderson.

Jones was pronounced at the scene.

The driver of the Cadillac was identified as Genous Lee Jackson, 44, of Longview.

Jackson was transported to UT-Health East Texas – Tyler in serious condition.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Katashia Shari Porter, 34, of Arlington was pronounced at the scene.

A 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl were also pronounced dead at the scene.

