Mother’s Day surprise sends Central Texas mom over the top

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local mom had a hilarious over-the-top reaction when she was surprised with a unique Mother’s Day gift; a Pac-Man arcade game.

Kristin Hill, 51, of Waco, grew up playing Pac-Man in the 1980s and later bonded with her kids over the 41-year-old video game.

And that explains her reaction when she was surprised with the game Sunday.

She screamed at the top of her lungs with disbelief as her three kids Calvin, 25, Cora, 23, and Chase, 22, watched on.

Well-known H-E-B sacker Clint Lewis who has Down-syndrome and lives with the family, took part in the fun, too.

“My kids gave me the best gift they’ve ever given me for Mother’s Day,” Kristin Hill said.

The orthopedic nurse practitioner’s reaction to the gift was priceless and caught on video.

“Oh my gosh!” Kristin screamed at the top of her lungs.

“I cannot believe it. My life is complete.”

The mom of three says she grew up as a young girl in Mankato, Minn., where she went to the nearby Jeff’s Superette convenience store to play the game.

“When I was growing up in the 80s, I would ride my bike to the Superette in my neighborhood and I would play two games every day in the summer for like two years,” Kristin said.

As she grew older and had her own children, Pac-Man became a family affair.

“Anytime we were at a movie theatre or restaurant that had Ms. Pac-Man or Pac-Man they’d say ‘mom, mom there’s a Pac-Man here’ and I would literally change all my cash and say,’ oh good, let’s play’ because I could always beat them.”

Son Chase and his brother Calvin went to Best Buy to purchase a PlayStation, but instead decided to pool their funds and with help from their sister, they bought their mom her favorite game.

“We were at Best Buy and we got there, and we saw this Pac-Man game and we were like it’s Mother Day coming up and we were like we have to get that.”

“It was awesome,” Chase said. “She loved it.”

Kristin said she played late into the night Mother’s Day and will enjoy her gift while maintaining her title as the best Pac-Man player in the family.

“Pac-Man has stood the test of time,” Kristin said.

“And also, I want to keep playing it with my kids and also I want to have the high score all the time and I do have the high score right now.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.