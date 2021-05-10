Advertisement

Officers serving warrant in local neighborhood find possible explosive device in home

Officers were executing a search warrant at around 11:30 a.m. Monday when they found the device.
Officers were executing a search warrant at around 11:30 a.m. Monday when they found the device.(Eric Franklin)
By Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A bomb squad was en route after officers serving a warrant in a Temple neighborhood found a possible explosive device in a home.

Officers were executing a search warrant at around 11:30 a.m. Monday when they found the device in a home in the 3700 block of Lynx Trail.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was en route to the home to examine the device.

Police were advising residents to avoid the area.

The neighborhood where the device was found is north of the Temple Home Depot. and about five blocks west of Western Hills Elementary School.

