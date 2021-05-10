Advertisement

Services scheduled for longtime local shoeshine man who was declared dead twice

Robert Pearson, 76, was declared dead on May 3 after he was found unresponsive in his...
Robert Pearson, 76, was declared dead on May 3 after he was found unresponsive in his apartment, but he was still alive. (Courtesy photo)(Courtesy photo)
By Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Services have been scheduled for longtime Waco shoeshine man Robert Pearson who was declared dead twice on May 3 in a mix-up that led police to revise their policy on questionable death calls.

The funeral service is at 10 a.m. Saturday at Missionary Baptist Church at 2001 Dallas St. in Waco.

Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Pearson shined shoes for nearly 15 years at Waco Regional Airport, but in September 2019, the City of Waco terminated his lease.

Extraco Banks Vice President Sam Brown invited Pearson to set up shop in the bank’s lobby, and he worked there until COVID-19 forced the bank to close.

Brown is now heading an effort to raise funds to pay for Pearson’s funeral.

“Every time he interacted with someone, they walked away feeling better about themselves and I think as a community we’re obligated to all pitch in to make sure that Robert feels really good about the sendoff,” he said.

“As much as Robert did for everyone, I’m looking for a lot of parts of our community to come together just to celebrate the life of Robert and one more time make us all smile.”

An account has been set up at the First National Bank of Central Texas.

Donations may be dropped off at any of the bank’s branches.

The City of Waco announced Friday it is revising its policy on questionable death investigations after mortuary workers discovered Pearson, 76, who was declared dead on May 3 after he was found unresponsive in his apartment, was still alive.

Pearson was taken to a Waco hospital where he died later the same day.

“Effective immediately, we have revised our procedures to ensure medical personnel from the Waco Fire Department and American Medical Response (AMR) respond to questionable death investigations,” Waco police Chief Sheryl Victorian said in a press release.

“This was a rare and tragic situation, and we are bringing in additional medical resources to prevent this from occurring again.”

“I am disappointed in our initial response to this investigation,” she said.

“While our department policies did not address this specific issue at the time, further investigation and then contacting medical personnel would have been an acceptable course of action.”

Waco fire Chief Gregory Summers and AMR Operations Manager Heather Schmidt helped develop “a better protocol going forward,” Victorian said.

Waco officers were sent on May 3 to the Whispering Oaks apartment complex at 4400 North 19th St. where Pearson lived in response to a possible questionable death.

Apartment management told officers Pearson was found dead in his apartment, Officer Garen Bynum said at the time.

“According to officers, after entering Mr. Pearson’s apartment, there was no sign of life,” Bynum said.

McLennan County Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson pronounced Pearson dead of natural causes.

But when Waco Mortuary Services workers arrived to pick up Pearson’s body, Pearson started to move.

“Officers immediately requested AMR and Waco Fire to the scene for immediate medical care. After AMR medics arrived, they transported Mr. Pearson to a local hospital,” Bynum said.

Later in the afternoon, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center notified police that Pearson had died.

