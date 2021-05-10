Slowly crawling front playing a bit of havoc with our weather

The same cold front that kicked off a few strong storms Sunday afternoon and evening across parts of Central Texas will bring us some more rain chances and cooler-than-normal temperatures for most over the next few days as it slowly moves southward. Today will be a relatively dry day with rain chances capped at about 20% during the daytime hours. If we are going to see any rain or storms, the best potential will be midday and late-afternoon and evening with the highest potential coming near and west of Highway 281. Outside of the low rain chances, today will just be a cloudy and cool day (for most). Morning temperatures in the 60s along and west of I-35 will only warm into the mid-to-upper 60s for highs. If some sunshine peeks through the clouds, a few low-70s could briefly pop-up. For cities and towns east of I-35 where the front is still meandering, temperatures are much warmer in the low-to-mid 70s. Cities and towns east of I-35 will still see the cloudiness, but high temperatures will likely range from about 69° to 80° with the warmest temperatures expected in Robertson County.

Today’s 20% chance of rain jumps up to about 40% tonight. Forecast model data is suggesting a relatively low coverage of rain tonight after any early evening rain dissipates, however a weak disturbance moving through tonight may kick up a few scattered showers and likely non-severe storms. Overnight rain isn’t guaranteed and neither is the potential for early morning rain Tuesday, but rain is looking a lot more likely during the midday and afternoon hours. Rain chances are up to near 70% as a mid-atmospheric disturbance swings through. Rain could be fairly widespread, locally heavy, and there will be the potential for some gusty winds or hail with any strong storms that form. Overall, the severe weather potential is fairly low thanks to temperatures capped in the 60s nearly all day long. We’re expecting to dry out some Tuesday evening but there still will be about a 50% chance of rain Tuesday night. Rain chances drop to 40% Wednesday as one final disturbance swings through. High temperatures Wednesday will stay capped in the mid-to-upper 60s thanks to the widespread cloudiness that’ll still be hanging around.

Sunshine will gradually return on Thursday under partly cloudy skies and high temperatures will rebound a bit into the low-to-mid 70s. When sunshine finally does return, highs will return back into the upper 70s and low 80s. The cooler-than-normal temperatures during the entire work week will exit this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will warm back into the mid-80s with humidity likely returning too. The returning humidity means morning cloudiness will give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. We are expecting the humidity to eventually turn to storms late this weekend and early next week. Rain chances are only near 20% Saturday but climb to 30% Sunday, Monday, and potentially Tuesday of next week. Another storm system is expected to swing through and it will eventually bring strong storm chances. Exactly when the best rain chances will be early next week is still up in the air, but it’s looking like Sunday and Monday may be the day.

