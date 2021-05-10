Spread of COVID-19 in Central Texas slows, so does pace of vaccination

(KWTX) - The spread of COVID-19 in Central Texas has slowed, but so has the pace of vaccination, and Bell County is losing its health district director and plans to pause COVID dashboard updates so long as the incidence of the virus remains low.

Bell County Public Health District Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell announced her resignation Monday to accept a position with another organization for which she will conduct epidemiological research.

Her last day is May 24.

“I have been fortunate to lead this health district with its talented and dedicated staff,” Chadwell said. “While I am excited to see what the next phase brings, it is bittersweet, and I will miss working with this agency and the multiple partners that we have collaborated with along the way.”

The health district will pause updates to its local COVID-19 dashboard, which Chadwell-Robison created and maintains, beginning next week because it “requires a learning curve for staff.”

Local updates will be paused for as long as the county’s incidence rate remains below 80 per 100,000 residents.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 Central Texas rose to 78,494 Monday, up 76 from Friday, and the Department of State Health Services reported two more deaths from the virus in the region.

COVID-19 has claimed as many as 1,676 lives in Central Texas, but according to Department of State Health Services data Monday the regional death toll was 1,654 including 419 Bell County residents, 13 fewer than the local count of 432; 33 Bosque County residents; 86 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 50 Freestone County residents; 27 Hamilton County residents; 108 Hill County residents; 33 Lampasas County residents; 43 Leon County residents; 77 Limestone County residents; 471 McLennan County residents, 15 more than the local count of 456; 48 Milam County residents, one more than the local count of 47; 21 Mills County residents; 141 Navarro County residents, nine fewer than the local count of 150; 42 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll increased by three Monday to 49,594.

DSHS reported an additional 651 confirmed cases of the virus Monday, increasing the statewide total to 2,487,480.

At least 57,832 cases were active Monday, 2,768,859 residents have recovered, and 2,200 were hospitalized, down from 2,568 last Friday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 40 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday, accounting for about 5% all hospitalizations and filling about 4% of available beds.

At least 21 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 5% of all hospitalizations and filling about 4% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate was 4.16% Monday, down from 4.7% Friday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINATIONS

Almost 200,000 or just more than 27% of the 746,000 residents who are 16 and older in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is tracking are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Another 2,580 area residents received first doses of vaccine and another 5,200 were fully vaccinated over the weekend, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data, but demand may rise after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Monday expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to people as young as 12.

Vaccinations could start soon, once a federal vaccine panel issues recommendations for use of the Pfizer vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds.

American Academy of Pediatrics President Dr. Lee Savio Beers called the approval “a critically important step in bringing life-saving vaccines to children and adolescents.”

Our youngest generations have shouldered heavy burdens over the past year, and the vaccine is a hopeful sign that they will be able to begin to experience all the activities that are so important for their health and development,” she said.

While fewer children than adults have suffered the most severe disease, this is not a benign disease in children,” she said. “Thousands of children have been hospitalized, and hundreds have died.”

“I encourage parents to talk with their pediatrician about how to get the vaccine for their adolescents as soon as they are eligible.”

Statewide just more than 51% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and just more than 39% are fully vaccinated.

In Bell County, where about 31.3% of eligible residents have received one dose and a little more than 23% are fully vaccinated, about 1,230 more people have received a first dose since Friday and another 2,400 were fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, where 42.5% of eligible residents have received a first dose and more than 33% are fully vaccinated, another 750 first doses were administered and almost 2,000 more people were fully vaccinated.

Data Monday from the state vaccination dashboard showed 41% of residents 16 and older in Bosque County have received a first dose and 34.5% are fully vaccinated. Another 26 first doses have been administered since Friday and almost 55 more eligible residents were fully vaccinated.

In Coryell County, where 29.2% have received one dose and 18.5% are fully vaccinated, almost 250 more first doses have been administered since Friday and almost 310 more eligible residents were fully vaccinated.

in Falls County where 36.6% have received one dose and 24.8% are fully vaccinated, no additional first doses have been administered since Friday and almost 30 more residents were fully vaccinated.

in Freestone County, where 31.1 % have received one dose and 21.7% are fully vaccinated, no additional first doses have been administered since Friday and about 30 more residents were fully vaccinated.

In Hamilton County, where 45 % have received one dose and 38.3% are fully vaccinated, no additional first doses have been administered since Friday and almost 45 more eligible residents were fully vaccinated.,

In Hill County, where 36,2% have received one dose and 29% are fully vaccinated, almost 55 more residents have received a first dose since Friday and about 50 more were fully vaccinated.

In Lampasas County, where 36% have received one dose and 27.6% are fully vaccinated, no additional first doses have been administered since Friday and more than 50 additional eligible residents were fully vaccinated.

In Leon County, where 35.8% have received one dose and 29.3% are fully vaccinated, almost 20 more eligible residents have received a first dose since Friday and about 30 more were fully vaccinated.

In Limestone County, where 31.7% have received one dose and 25% are fully vaccinated, about 80 more eligible residents have received a first dose since Friday and about 80 more were fully vaccinated.

In Milam County, where 38% have received one dose and 31.3% are fully vaccinated, almost 45 more residents have received a first dose since Friday and about 70 more were fully vaccinated.

In Mills County, where 38.9% have received one dose and 32.1% are fully vaccinated, about 20 more residents have received a first dose since Friday and two more were fully vaccinated.

In Navarro County, where 41.5% have received one dose and 34.1% are fully vaccinated, another 80 residents have received a first dose since Friday and about 90 more were fully vaccinated.

In Robertson County, where 39.1% have received one dose and 31.2% are fully vaccinated, 35 more residents have received a first dose since Friday and 45 more were fully vaccinated.

In San Saba County, where 30.9% have received one dose and 21.5% are fully vaccinated, five more residents have received firsts doses since Friday and five more were fully vaccinated.

The state is halting weekly allocations of COVID-19 vaccine to providers as supply exceeds demand instead will fill vaccine orders as they come in and will ship doses from the Department of State Health Services Pharmacy or will place orders daily with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officials said Thursday.

The state has also opened a call center at 8 a.m. to connect businesses, organizations, and homebound seniors with mobile vaccination teams.

Businesses and civic organizations with 10 or more employees, members or visitors who are willing to be vaccinated may call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 3 to schedule a visit from a state mobile vaccine team.

Homebound seniors may call 844-90-TEXAS and select Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their homes.

A new White House initiative should make it easier to find available vaccines.

Text a zip code to GetVax (438829), or in Spanish to Vacuna (822862), and the response will list three nearby locations with vaccines in stock.

The Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler allows residents to sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

The Waco-McLennan County Health is offering Moderna vaccinations from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday in May at the Waco Convention Center. The clinic is open to residents 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments may be made online, or by calling (254) 750-1890. The Moderna vaccine will also be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays through May at the Convention Center. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Walgreens pharmacies in Central Texas are now offering same day COVID-19 vaccine appointments to residents 16 and older. Appointments may be made online or by calling a Walgreens phone scheduler at 1-800-Walgreens.

The City of Nolanville will host a free no-appointment-needed Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays at Bell County Fire & Rescue at 84 North Main St. throughout May.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District reported a total of 22,406 confirmed cases of the virus Monday, an increase of 50 since the last local update.

At least 201 cases were active Monday and 21,773 residents have recovered.

Local data showed 432 deaths.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 22,462 total confirmed cases and 419 deaths.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Monday showed two active cases and a total of 370 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Monday showed no active cases and a total of 42 since March 2020, 30 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed two cases involving students and one involving a staff member in the past seven days and 1,774 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, including 896 involving students and 878 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD continues to offer free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed one active case Monday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed two cases across two campuses.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 27,183 total cases Monday, an increase of 45 since Friday and 10 since Sunday.

At least 107 cases were active Monday, 26,620 residents have recovered, and 17 were hospitalized, three of them on ventilators.

The health district reported a 56th death.

State data showed 471 deaths.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on May 27 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed must 16 active cases Monday, 14 involving students, one involving a staff member and one involving a contractor. Active cases during the spring semester peaked at 449 on March 4. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,981cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, six tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff through the summer. The university will not require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall, but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Monday showed no active cases, and a cumulative total of 364 cases, 282 of them involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Monday showed no active cases and 291 total cases involving students, 300 involving staff and 18 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed six cases across five campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed four cases Monday across three campuses.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,981 confirmed and 274 probable cases Monday.

At least 7,085 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed 86 lives in the county, according to state data.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed five cases across two campuses.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed four cases across three campuses Monday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported four cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where one inmate was isolated; one case involving an employee at the Hilltop Unit; seven cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where five inmates were isolated; no active cases at the Mountain View Unit; one case involving an inmate and one involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 97 inmates were restricted and one inmate was isolated, and one case involving an inmate and four involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 24 inmates were restricted and two were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,892 confirmed and 198 probable cases Monday.

State data showed at least 2,040 residents have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported no cases at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,146 confirmed and 639 probable cases Monday.

At least 2,669 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the life of a 77th resident, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,463 confirmed and 2,330 probable cases Friday.

Of the total, at least 5,590 patients have recovered.

State data showed 141 deaths.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,363 confirmed and 308 probable cases of the virus Monday. Of the total, 1,624 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,101 confirmed and 815 probable cases Monday. At least 1,801 patients have recovered and 50 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported three cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 713 confirmed and 58 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 740 patients have recovered and 27 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Monday had 3,790 confirmed cases and 711 probable cases. At least 4,349 patients have recovered, and 108 residents have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Monday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Monday showed two cases across two campuses.

Lampasas County had 1,849 confirmed and 335 probable cases Monday. At least 2,119 patients have recovered, and a 33rd resident has died, according to state data.

Leon County had 1,274 confirmed and 361 probable cases Monday. At least 1,574 patients have recovered, and 43 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,442 confirmed and 1,089 probable cases Monday. At least 2,522 patients have recovered and 48 have died.

Mills County had 594 confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 632 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,715 confirmed cases Monday and 423 probable cases. At least 2,052 patients have recovered and 42 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 526 confirmed cases Monday and 256 probable cases. At least 763 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported two cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.